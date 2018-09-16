Qatar welcomes key decisions taken at UPU's 2nd Extraordinary Congress: CRA

During the Congress 141 member countries, including the State of Qatar, agreed a number of proposals. The Congress, the only Second Extraordinary Congress in UPU’s 144-year history, was attended by over 1000 people over a course of the five-day event and included a ministerial conference. A high-level delegation headed by His Excellency Mohammed Ali Al- Mannai , President of CRA, represented the State of Qatar and contributed to the decision-making process.

Doha: The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) welcomes the decisions adopted by the Universal Postal Union (UPU) at the end of its 2 nd Extraordinary Congress, enhancing cooperation and collaboration across the global postal sector, and in particular, strengthening the postal sector in Qatar.

The 2 nd Extraordinary Congress was convened as part of ongoing efforts to reform the UPU, with a view to improving and speeding up decision-making processes within the organization.

The key decisions taken at the Congress included the Integrated Product Plan (IPP), designed to develop a fully integrated portfolio of physical postal products (letter post, parcel post and express mail service—EMS), with the exception of mandatory tracking. For mandatory tracking the members of the Congress agreed to adopt an implementation roadmap for the IPP, and instructed the UPU’s operational body Postal Operations Council (POC) to keep pace with changes in the marketplace by modernizing services, including developing proposals on the tracked service for the 2020 Congress.

"Qatar’s participation in finalizing these decisions at this important event for the postal sector globally, has been inherently valuable considering the best regulatory environment for the sector in the country and to ensure that it reaches its full potential. Not only did the Congress present us with an opportunity to consider the best policies, investments, regulations, and partnerships but also to have a role actively shaping its future on a global level," said H.E. Al-Mannai.

Member countries also adopted all the proposals that came through the various bodies within the UPU on changes to simplify the election procedures at POC and provide improved regional representation.

The Extraordinary Congress also approved a compromise proposal on the Integrated Remuneration Plan (IRP), which is designed to modernize, rationalize and integrate the postal remuneration systems of member countries.

Concerning UPU contributions, member countries agreed on a landmark decision to reduce the contributions provided by Small Island Developing States (SIDS). However, reform of the overall contribution system was carried over to the 2020 Congress.

On the topic of remuneration, which has been the subject of much discussion and debate in recent months, there was an agreement to use the IRP as a roadmap for a sound proposal on an Integrated Remuneration System to be presented at the 2020 Congress.

The UPU is a UN specialized agency with its headquarters in the Swiss capital Berne. Established in 1874, it is one of the world’s oldest international organizations and is the primary forum for cooperation between postal sector players.

About CRA:

CRA is the communications regulator in the state of Qatar established by virtue of Amiri Decree (42) in 2014. CRA regulates the communications & information technology and postal sectors, and access to digital media. CRA uses its regulatory powers mandated by the Amiri decree to protect consumer rights, ensure competition, manage the resolution of disputes, and manage the electromagnetic spectrum. In all its activities, the CRA seeks to ensure the provision of advanced, innovative and reliable ICT and postal services across the state of Qatar. For more information, please visit: https://cra.gov.qa/en

