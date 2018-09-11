Qatar biobank reaches 15,000 participants milestone

Through providing biological samples and information, volunteer participants help Qatar Biobank enable medical researchers and healthcare professionals to form a clearer picture of the prevalent health-related issues in Qatar and the region.

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Biobank, a member of Qatar Foundation (QF) , recently marked a major milestone with the screening of its 15,000 th participant, as part of its medical health research initiative to improve the health of the local population through personalized medicine.

Dr. Asmaa Al Thani, Chairperson of the Qatar Genome Programme Committee and Board Vice Chairperson of Qatar Biobank, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the screening of our 15,000 th participant – a milestone that represents the local population’s eagerness to contribute to their improved health. Qatar Biobank is an important initiative that will play a pivotal role in contributing to a healthier local population for generations to come.”

Advertisement

Researchers at the Qatar Genome Programme (QGP), another member of QF, are already using Qatar Biobank’s samples to gain important insights into the health of the local population, including the prevalence of diabetes, obesity, and vitamin D deficiency.

Dr. Nahla Maher Afifi, Education and Scientific Manager and Acting Director of Qatar Biobank, said: “Qatar Biobank serves as a large-scale biomedical research initiative that is based on population in the Arab world, thus ensuring far more accurate and effective targeted medical treatments. We encourage the people of Qatar who are eligible and have not yet been screened to participate in this vital initiative – the success of which is dependent on large-scale participation by the local population, particularly Qatari youth.”

A regular visit to the Qatar Biobank includes standard medical tests such as blood pressure and lung function. However, the tests carried out also include new screenings that are not included in other large-scale biobanks, including advanced imaging techniques to measure whole-body composition and the health of carotid arteries, and a treadmill test to measure physical fitness.



Qatar Biobank welcomes Qataris over the age of 18 and adult expatriates who have lived in Qatar for at least 15 years to take part in this pioneering medical research endeavor.

All participants receive feedback in approximately two weeks after their initial visit, however, Qatar Biobank immediately notifies participants who are found to have serious or life-threatening conditions.

For more information about Qatar Biobank, please visit: www.qatarbiobank.org.qa/home

-Ends-

About Qatar Biobank

Qatar Biobank, a long-term health initiative, was launched by Qatar to reduce the number of chronic illnesses in the population and improve the health of future generations through medical research on the causes of prevalent illnesses. This is done by gathering biological samples and information on the health and lifestyle of Qatar’s people.

In the next few years, research based on the samples and information gathered by Qatar Biobank will reveal the effect of lifestyle, environment and genetics on Qatari population. I will also provide insight into the reasons why certain individuals develop specific illnesses. Qatar Biobank is a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, and works in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health and Hamad Medical Corporation.

To learn more about Qatar Biobank and how to become a contributor, please visit: www.qatarbiobank.org.qa

For more information: Please contact Abed Shirzai, +974 7021 8259, abeds@bljworldwide.com

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, science and research, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Emir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, visit www.qf.org.qa

© Press Release 2018