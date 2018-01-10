Qatar Re opens a branch office in London
Doha, Qatar– The QIC Group has announced today that its Bermuda based reinsurance subsidiary, Qatar Reinsurance Company Limited (“Qatar Re”) – has been authorised by Qatar Central Bank and the, UK regulator, Prudential Regulation Authority to carry out certain regulated activities in the UK from its branch office in London.
This is a strategically important addition of the QIC Group global platform. QIC through QatarRe has existing branches in Zurich, Singapore and Dubai. QIC global presence also includes another UK based insurance vehicle, Antares which operates on the London Lloyds Market and QIC Europe Limited (QEL) based in Malta.
Gunther Saacke, Qatar Re’s CEO, commented: “We are very pleased with Qatar Re’s authorisation in the UK. London is the leading global hub for specialty and wholesale insurance. Therefore, a local underwriting presence is almost imperative for any aspiring global reinsurer. This is particularly true for Qatar Re as proximity to our clients and brokers is one of our proven value drivers.”
