Qatar Prime minister inaugurates the launch of two additions to Sanad; Astad's construction contracts

Doha, Qatar: ASTAD launched two new additions to their integrated suite of contracts; SANAD on the 22nd of April 2018 at Cityscape. The two new contracts include a book titled ‘Construction Contract for Small and Medium Projects’ ranging from a duration of one to three years (valued at an average of QR 3 million and less than QR 50 million) including new buildings, fit out, alterations and building repairs. This may be adopted by small to medium sized clients who may appoint contractors for numerous contracts during any year. The second new addition is titled ‘Building Services Contract’ which provides for services post hand over of the building project including maintenance or facility management to be carried out at various locations over a specific period which could be up to 10 years (extendable by agreement between the parties). Commenting on the launch, ASTAD Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Ali Al-Khalifa, said: “I would like to sincerely thank the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani for supporting and launching SANAD. We are very proud to have launched these two new additions of SANAD as part of our participation in Cityscape as strategic project management partner. SANAD has won numerous CSR awards and is in line with ASTAD's corporate social responsibility to support the wider construction industry, refining contractual procedures, while simultaneously utilized as an educational reference, further supporting our nations vision to promote a knowledge-based economy.”

ASTAD first launched SANAD books at Moushtarayat in 2017 which was inaugurated by His Excellency Advisory Council Ahmed Bin Abdullah Bin Zaid Al-Mahmoud. SANAD is now a suite of six contract templates and standardized forms that have been developed to support the wider construction industry through seamless processes and fair and equitable allocation risk. The six books cover construction, design and build, design services, professional services, short contracts and term service contracts. It also includes general conditions and supporting appendices that have been developed to guide and support contractual procedures. Engineer Abdulaziz Al-Mulla, Chief Commercial Officer and General Manager of ASTAD International thanked the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani for supporting the launch and stated: “These two new additions ensure that we are able to support all project needs from inception to completion and ongoing management. Whether a client is developing a large scale mega project, or a single villa, we have a contract to suit their every need. They follow the same principles that SANAD has at its core, which aims to bring all parties involved in a project together by reducing costs, maintaining fair appropriate risk for all parties and offering more balanced contract terms and conditions.”

