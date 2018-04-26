Qatar Prime minister inaugurates the launch of two additions to Sanad; Astad's construction contracts
Doha, Qatar: ASTAD launched two new additions to their integrated suite of contracts; SANAD on the 22nd of April 2018 at Cityscape. The two new contracts include a book titled ‘Construction Contract for Small and Medium Projects’ ranging from a duration of one to three years (valued at an average of QR 3 million and less than QR 50 million) including new buildings, fit out, alterations and building repairs. This may be adopted by small to medium sized clients who may appoint contractors for numerous contracts during any year. The second new addition is titled ‘Building Services Contract’ which provides for services post hand over of the building project including maintenance or facility management to be carried out at various locations over a specific period which could be up to 10 years (extendable by agreement between the parties).
Commenting on the launch, ASTAD Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Ali Al-Khalifa, said: “I would like to sincerely thank the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani for supporting and launching SANAD. We are very proud to have launched these two new additions of SANAD as part of our participation in Cityscape as strategic project management partner. SANAD has won numerous CSR awards and is in line with ASTAD's corporate social responsibility to support the wider construction industry, refining contractual procedures, while simultaneously utilized as an educational reference, further supporting our nations vision to promote a knowledge-based economy.”
Engineer Abdulaziz Al-Mulla, Chief Commercial Officer and General Manager of ASTAD International thanked the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani for supporting the launch and stated: “These two new additions ensure that we are able to support all project needs from inception to completion and ongoing management. Whether a client is developing a large scale mega project, or a single villa, we have a contract to suit their every need. They follow the same principles that SANAD has at its core, which aims to bring all parties involved in a project together by reducing costs, maintaining fair appropriate risk for all parties and offering more balanced contract terms and conditions.”
Al-Mulla delivered a speech during the opening ceremony of Moushtarayat, discussing the blockade and the need to support local products and services. He elaborated on the role SANAD plays as a local Qatari product stating: “SANAD aims to bring all parties involved in a project together by reducing costs, maintaining fair appropriate risk for all parties and offering more balanced contract terms and conditions. It solves the key challenge of standard contracts in Qatar and the region - inequitable and inefficient tender documents while providing users with its original purpose – to support and improve traditional contractual procedures. ”
During the exhibition ASTAD highlighted the value of their support towards local SMEs while managing the development of Qatar's most prominent landmarks, which is equal to over 30% of their total spending on suppliers. ASTAD currently work with over 300 SME’s and additionally met with over 200 potential suppliers during the event.
