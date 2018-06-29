Qatar Petroleum participates in the 27th World Gas Conference in Washington
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Petroleum took part in the 27th World Gas Conference (WGC 2018), which was held in the American capital Washington D.C. between June 25-29.
Mr. Al-Kaabi had earlier participated in a high-level panel discussion on the challenges and opportunities facing the global gas industry, during which he stressed that Qatar Petroleum was moving forward with its plans to increase Qatar’s LNG output from 77 million to 100 million tons per year.
The importance of Qatar’s participation in this international event stems from the fact that it is the world's largest LNG producer, and that it has the third largest gas reserves in the world. It is also the global capital of gas-to-liquids (GTL) products and home to the world’s largest single non-associated gas field.
Held with the theme “Fuelling the Future,” WGC 2018 brought together the influential leaders, major players, policymakers and thousands of industry professionals for an in-depth discussion of the latest developments as well as the future prospects of the global gas industry. The event is held every three years with the mission “to advocate gas as an integral part of a sustainable global energy system and to promote the political, technical and economic progress of the gas industry.”
About Qatar Petroleum
Qatar Petroleum is an integrated national oil corporation responsible for the sustainable development of the oil and gas industry in the State of Qatar and beyond.
Qatar Petroleum’s activities encompass the entire spectrum of the oil and gas value chain locally, regionally, and internationally, and include the exploration, production, processing, marketing and sales of oil and gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), natural gas liquids (NGL), gas to liquids (GTL) products, refined products, petrochemicals, fertilizers, steel and aluminum.
Qatar Petroleum is committed to contribute to a better future by meeting today’s economic needs, while safeguarding our environment and resources for generations to come. Thriving on innovation and excellence, Qatar Petroleum is bound to the highest levels of sustainable human, socio-economic, and environmental development.
For more information, please visit www.qp.com.qa
