Qatar Petroleum participates in the 27th World Gas Conference in Washington

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Petroleum took part in the 27th World Gas Conference (WGC 2018), which was held in the American capital Washington D.C. between June 25-29.

Mr. Al-Kaabi had earlier participated in a high-level panel discussion on the challenges and opportunities facing the global gas industry, during which he stressed that Qatar Petroleum was moving forward with its plans to increase Qatar’s LNG output from 77 million to 100 million tons per year.

Qatar Petroleum also participated along with Qatargas in the exhibition organized on the sidelines of the World Gas Conference. Qatar Petroleum’s pavilion showcased developments, activities, and projects, as well as recent advances in Qatar’s gas industry. It also featured the comprehensive activities of Qatargas , which was one of the event’s “Global Sponsors”.

The importance of Qatar’s participation in this international event stems from the fact that it is the world's largest LNG producer, and that it has the third largest gas reserves in the world. It is also the global capital of gas-to-liquids (GTL) products and home to the world’s largest single non-associated gas field.

Held with the theme “Fuelling the Future,” WGC 2018 brought together the influential leaders, major players, policymakers and thousands of industry professionals for an in-depth discussion of the latest developments as well as the future prospects of the global gas industry. The event is held every three years with the mission “to advocate gas as an integral part of a sustainable global energy system and to promote the political, technical and economic progress of the gas industry.”

