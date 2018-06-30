Qatar Petroleum CEO meets the U.S. Secretary of Energy, Congress members, and energy leaders

Discussions during the meeting centred on various aspects of bilateral energy cooperation between the United States of America and the State of Qatar, particularly in the LNG industry.

DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Petroleum President & CEO Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi met in Washington with U.S. Secretary of Energy Mr. Rick Perry.

Qatar Petroleum ’s CEO held similar talks, on the sidelines of his participation in the World Gas Conference, with a number of Representatives in the US Congress and their assistants, who included member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee Rep. Joe Barton, member of the House Ways and Means Committee Rep. John Larson, member of the House Armed Services Committee and House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Rep. Rick Larsen, member of the House Agriculture Committee and House Education and the Workforce Committee Rep. Rick Allen, and member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and House Veterans' Affairs Committee Rep. Gus Bilirakis. Similar meetings were held with the Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee Rep. Greg Walden, and member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee Rep. Richard Hudson.

Mr. Al-Kaabi and the accompanying delegation also held talks with the Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Energy Resources, Mr. Francis R. Fannon, which tackled energy cooperation between Qatar and the United States.

Mr. Al-Kaabi also met with member of the House Appropriations Committee and its subcommittees on Defense and Homeland Security Rep. Henry Cuellar, and member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and its subcommittees on Energy and Health Rep. Kurt Schrader.

Discussions during the meetings centered on issues of mutual concern, foremost of which was the energy industry and Qatar’s partnerships with American companies in the fields of exploration and natural gas production.

Qatar Petroleum’s President & CEO also met in Washington with Mr. Paik Ungyu, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy in the Republic of Korea and senior officials at the ministry for a wide-ranging discussion of bilateral cooperation in the field of energy.

Mr. Al-Kaabi’s meetings in the American capital also included a number of discussions with Presidents and CEOs of leading American energy companies, including ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, and Occidental Petroleum.

About Qatar Petroleum

Qatar Petroleum is an integrated national oil corporation responsible for the sustainable development of the oil and gas industry in the State of Qatar and beyond.

Qatar Petroleum’s activities encompass the entire spectrum of the oil and gas value chain locally, regionally, and internationally, and include the exploration, production, processing, marketing and sales of oil and gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), natural gas liquids (NGL), gas to liquids (GTL) products, refined products, petrochemicals, fertilizers, steel and aluminum.

Qatar Petroleum is committed to contribute to a better future by meeting today’s economic needs, while safeguarding our environment and resources for generations to come. Thriving on innovation and excellence, Qatar Petroleum is bound to the highest levels of sustainable human, socio-economic, and environmental development.

For more information, please visit www.qp.com.qa

