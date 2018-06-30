Qatar National Library offers diverse range of activities during July
Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library (QNL) will offer a wide variety of activities and events catering to children, young adults, and the general public throughout July.
On July 2, a Creative Thinking workshop, which will be held in Arabic, will welcome young participants aged from 12-18 to the library to learn how to think differently, as they split into teams to solve a number of challenges using creative ideas and solutions. These interactive activities will enable them to acquire and develop various soft skills – such as team-building, problem-solving and time management – that contribute to preparing young students for university.
“We believe in lifelong learning, and therefore our events are diverse in nature and cater to all age groups,” said Abeer Al Kuwari, Director of Research and Learning Services at QNL.
To commemorate World Population Day on July 11, QNL, in cooperation with the Ministry of Development Planning and Statistics, will host an open discussion on population growth in Qatar, its impact on various aspects to society, and viable solutions to the challenges it creates. This event is open to the public and will be in Arabic, with English interpretation provided.
For those with an interest in media content development, QNL will offer a number of public workshops in July. ‘Content is King’, on July 19, will highlight how to draft effective content for different social media channels, in order to efficiently communicate with target audiences and attract more followers.
As a QNL visitor you can also learn how to ‘Convert Your Media’, from analog to digital during a learning session on July 25, and about ‘3D Modelling’ on July 31. The latter workshop will teach participants how to create 3D models using specialized software, and to prepare the files for 3D printing.
Meanwhile, young adults with musical interests can explore and nurture their talents by joining a ‘Bass Guitar’ session with an expert guitarist on July 14, while those who are curious about science can register for QNL’s ‘Snap Circuits’ event on July 1, where they will have the opportunity to learn about the principles of electricity by creating different types of circuits.
For a full list of QNL’s monthly events, please visit at www.qnl.qa/en/events.
Qatar National Library
Qatar National Library (QNL) acts as a steward of Qatar’s national heritage by collecting, preserving and making available the country’s recorded history. In its role as a research library with a preeminent heritage collection, QNL fosters and promotes greater global insight into the history and culture of the Gulf region. As a public library, QNL provides equal access for all Qatari residents to an environment that supports creativity, independent decision-making and cultural development. Through all its functions, QNL provides leadership to the country’s library and cultural heritage sector.
QNL also supports Qatar’s transition from a reliance on natural resources to become a diversified and sustainable economy by providing support to students, researchers, and the public to promote life-long learning and empower individuals and communities for a better future. The QNL project was announced on 19 November 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation. QNL was granted the status of national library under the Emiri Decree No.11 of 20th March 2018.
