Qatar National Library offers diverse range of activities during July

On July 2, a Creative Thinking workshop, which will be held in Arabic, will welcome young participants aged from 12-18 to the library to learn how to think differently, as they split into teams to solve a number of challenges using creative ideas and solutions. These interactive activities will enable them to acquire and develop various soft skills – such as team-building, problem-solving and time management – that contribute to preparing young students for university.

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library (QNL) will offer a wide variety of activities and events catering to children, young adults, and the general public throughout July.

“We believe in lifelong learning, and therefore our events are diverse in nature and cater to all age groups,” said Abeer Al Kuwari, Director of Research and Learning Services at QNL.

QNL will hold its Children’s Library First Book Swap from July 13 – 19, where children can bring in books they have already read and exchange them for new titles. These books can be in any language and of any genre, including fiction, non-fiction, and graphic novels.

“It’s essential that all members of our community enjoy and engage in activities that not only provide them with an opportunity to interact with people of similar interests, but also encourage them to learn new skills in an open and educational environment.”

To commemorate World Population Day on July 11, QNL, in cooperation with the Ministry of Development Planning and Statistics, will host an open discussion on population growth in Qatar, its impact on various aspects to society, and viable solutions to the challenges it creates. This event is open to the public and will be in Arabic, with English interpretation provided.

For those with an interest in media content development, QNL will offer a number of public workshops in July. ‘Content is King’, on July 19, will highlight how to draft effective content for different social media channels, in order to efficiently communicate with target audiences and attract more followers.

As a QNL visitor you can also learn how to ‘Convert Your Media’, from analog to digital during a learning session on July 25, and about ‘3D Modelling’ on July 31. The latter workshop will teach participants how to create 3D models using specialized software, and to prepare the files for 3D printing.

Meanwhile, young adults with musical interests can explore and nurture their talents by joining a ‘Bass Guitar’ session with an expert guitarist on July 14, while those who are curious about science can register for QNL’s ‘Snap Circuits’ event on July 1, where they will have the opportunity to learn about the principles of electricity by creating different types of circuits.

For a full list of QNL’s monthly events, please visit at www.qnl.qa/en/events.

