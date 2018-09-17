Qatar National Library hosts lecture by NASA Planetary Scientist

The lecture, entitled ‘Exploring Mars: The Path of a Mars Scientist and Engineer,’ highlighted the progress Dr. Nuding and her team have made in their research to study and explore Mars.

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library (QNL), in collaboration with the US Embassy in Doha, hosted a lecture by Dr. Danielle Nuding, planetary scientist and systems engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. Dr. Nuding is in Qatar as part of U.S. State Department’s Speaker program where it brings out experts in various fields to the region.

Dr. Nuding is currently working on the next rover going to Mars (M2020), and is primarily focused on integrating many systems to work together as a single complex spacecraft unit.

Commenting on the importance of libraries to advancing science, Dr. Nuding said: “Scientific discovery always begins with thorough literature research; as past discoveries seed new ideas and innovation. Libraries provide a unique learning environment and provide key resources for everyone in the community. I discovered the allurement of libraries as a child. The library has always been my avenue for exploration; from reading about the latest discoveries to having a quiet space to explore thoughts and ideas. Most importantly, libraries bring people together and help communities thrive through sharing of knowledge and new perspectives.”

