Qatar National Library hosts lecture by NASA Planetary Scientist
Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library (QNL), in collaboration with the US Embassy in Doha, hosted a lecture by Dr. Danielle Nuding, planetary scientist and systems engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. Dr. Nuding is in Qatar as part of U.S. State Department’s Speaker program where it brings out experts in various fields to the region.
The lecture, entitled ‘Exploring Mars: The Path of a Mars Scientist and Engineer,’ highlighted the progress Dr. Nuding and her team have made in their research to study and explore Mars.
Dr. Nuding is currently working on the next rover going to Mars (M2020), and is primarily focused on integrating many systems to work together as a single complex spacecraft unit.
Commenting on the importance of libraries to advancing science, Dr. Nuding said: “Scientific discovery always begins with thorough literature research; as past discoveries seed new ideas and innovation. Libraries provide a unique learning environment and provide key resources for everyone in the community. I discovered the allurement of libraries as a child. The library has always been my avenue for exploration; from reading about the latest discoveries to having a quiet space to explore thoughts and ideas. Most importantly, libraries bring people together and help communities thrive through sharing of knowledge and new perspectives.”
To find out more about the Library’s monthly events, please visit www.qnl.qa/en/events.
-Ends-
Qatar National Library
Qatar National Library (QNL) acts as a steward of Qatar’s national heritage by collecting, preserving and making available the country’s recorded history. QNL provides equal access to all types of information and services and aims to enable the people of Qatar to positively influence the society by creating an exceptional learning and discovery environment.
His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, officially inaugurated Qatar National Library on 16 April 2018. QNL was granted the status of national library under the Emiri Decree No.11 of 20 March 2018.
Website: www.qnl.qa
QNL’s e-newsletter: http://qnl.qa/programs-and-services/subscribe-qnl-newsletter
QNL’s Twitter: @QNLib
QNL’s Instagram: QatarNationalLibrary
QNL’s Snapchat: Qnlib
QNL’s Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheQatarNationalLibrary
QNL’s YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/QNLibrary
Qatar National Library’s Media Contacts:
Gihan M. Baraka
Communications Manager
Telephone: +974 4454 6034
Email: gbaraka@qnl.qa
Menna Nayel
Media Relations Manager
Cell Phone: +974 33531316
Email: mennah@bljworldwide.com© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.