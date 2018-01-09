Qatar Islamic Finance report 2017 - Executive summary

Qatar has been one of the fastest growing economies in the world over the last decade, with GDP growth averaging 11.3% between 2006 and 2016. Despite expectations of slowing economic growth in the coming five years, Qatar’s economy will remain resilient owing to deep foreign reserves. Government plans for economic diversification and infrastructure development in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 will support continuing growth, by creating more jobs and attracting investment to non-hydrocarbon sectors. These plans are also key to the growth of the financial sector, helping to establish Qatar as a financial and investment hub in the region.

The Islamic finance industry is a vital part of Qatar’s financial system, and it has exhibited resilience in the face of less favorable economic conditions. Outpacing the growth of conventional assets, Islamic finance assets have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% over the last five years and 6% in 2016 alone. The value of these assets reached QAR 386 billion in 2016, constituting 23% of the financial system’s assets. With enhancements to the further evolution of the Islamic finance ecosystem, particularly in its regulatory framework, Qatar has great potential not only to sustain the industry’s double-digit growth but also to increase its share of overall financial assets. Stronger collaboration between Islamic banks and other Islamic financial institutions will also help the industry. Partnerships can capitalize on banks’ economies of scale and give greater access to funding and other financial institutions’ specialized expertise and skills.

The regulatory framework for Islamic finance in Qatar is unique in the region. Islamic and conventional banking and insurance operations have been segregated in an effort to strengthen the Shariah-compliant proposition of full-fledged Islamic financial institutions. However, the approach to Shariah governance at these institutions remains decentralized, overseen by individual institutions’ Shariah Supervisory Boards. Efforts to harmonize and enhance financial regulation in Qatar should also involve establishing a centralized Shariah supervisory authority to achieve greater market-wide consistency and credibility in Shariah governance, in line with global best practice.

Islamic banks have been the key driver of Islamic finance growth in recent years, growing by 13% CAGR in the last five years. They hold the largest share of Islamic financial assets, worth QAR 323 billion in 2016. However, a saturated domestic market and regulatory constraints on consumer lending limit prospects for further fast paced growth in Islamic banking. As a result, Islamic banks are looking to expand into nascent Islamic finance markets abroad, where they can leverage their market expertise and resources to maintain growth. So far, this has been a successful strategy for Qatar’s Islamic banks, which have tapped their surplus foreign deposits to meet their liquidity requirements domestically.

Takaful and non-bank financial institutions together accounted for only 2% of total Islamic finance assets in 2016. Non-bank financial institutions in Qatar have shown muted growth, limited in both size and number. Assets of the non-bank financial sector were valued at QAR 3.9 billion. Caps imposed on consumer loans in Qatar have led non-bank finance companies to shift their focus to growth opportunities in SME lending, building on their competitive advantage in small-ticket financing.

Valued at a mere QAR 2 billion in 2016, the takaful sector in Qatar has underperformed conventional insurance in terms of market penetration as well as growth. The major drawbacks for takaful operators are their small size and the lack of differentiation in their products, compared to the conventional insurers that dominate the insurance market. Enhancing standardization, promoting innovation and increasing consumer awareness should be top priorities in the further development and growth of takaful in Qatar.

Sukuk represent 15% of total Islamic finance assets, with a total of QAR 57 billion in outstanding issuances. Sovereign sukuk dominate the market, contributing 87% of issuances, while the corporate segment remains underdeveloped. With 44% of outstanding sukuk scheduled to mature in 2018, increased issuances will reduce the likelihood investors will reinvest their redeemed capital in other markets or asset classes. This presents an opportunity for more quasi-sovereign and corporate sukuk, which could also develop the issuer and investor bases for the sukuk market. The introduction of new tax incentives should aid this process by attracting foreign corporate issuers to Qatar.

Unlike Qatar’s other financial sectors, the Islamic segment in asset management is larger than the conventional segment. Shariah-compliant investment funds make up more than half the asset management sector in Qatar, with QAR 541 million in assets under management. However, the sector remains relatively undeveloped compared to other Islamic finance sectors; it is currently limited to mutual funds. With over QAR 600 billion in investable domestic assets, the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is in a position to differentiate its investment offerings from other regional financial hubs. A unique proposition focused on alternative investments would likely attract new players to the region to set up in QFC and pursue opportunities in regional markets.

