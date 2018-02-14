Qatar Development Bank participates in the "Interior Design Furnishing Expo (IDF) Oman"

Interior Design Furniture expo is known for its high quality and product display diversification which attracts a huge number of leading companies in the interior design, décor and furniture industry under one roof as well as share and learn about other countries’ experiences in this field.

Doha– As part of its continuous efforts to support the Qatari businesses and entrepreneurs through its active participation in local, regional and international events and exhibitions, Qatar Development Bank participated in the Interior Design Furnishing Expo which was held in Muscat, Oman from February 6 to 8.

“Our participation in the Interior Design furniture exhibition in Oman comes within the framework to encourage entrepreneurs in the design, décor and furniture sector and support Qatari products which in return helps in achieving a diversified and sustainable economy and increase the contribution of non-oil economic sectors to Qatar’s GDP.The Omani market represents a new destination for Qatari products, we are confident that our participation in this exhibition will open-up new horizons and valuable channels to all Qatari exhibitors from small, medium and large companies. This exhibition will offer the opportunity for Qatari companies in the industry to showcase and promote their products in regional and international markets and interact with other exhibitors.”

The renowned exhibition displays the latest in technology, usage of materials and innovative approaches to interior design, décor & furniture. The exhibition also focuses on Accessories and Art, Bathroom, Building Material, Carpets, Commercial Interiors and Fit Out, Décor, Flooring, Furniture and Furnishings, Interior Design, Kitchen, Lightings, Luxury Life Style, Outdoor Design and Build, Renovation, Retail Fit-Out and Eco Building, Surfaces & Finishes, Textiles and more.

In addition to that, Interior Design Furniture has helped meet the growing demand, by bringing together all the leading companies in the industry under one roof.

