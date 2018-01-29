Qatar Development Bank participates in the 83rd International Green Week in Berlin

Qatar Development Bank (QDB) , through its export program ‘Tasdeer’, participated in the 83International Green Week in Berlin that took place from January 19till January 23. As part of Qatar Development Bank ’s special pavilion, 12 Qatari companies in the Agriculture field and food sector were representing Qatar. The Bank's participation in this important international exhibition comes in the context of supporting local products and introducing them to regional and international markets. The Qatari companies that were selected to participate in the international Green Week in Berlin were: Albina Snack, Gulf Water Plant LLC, United Mineral Water Company Sidra, Qatar Food Factories Co., Lusail Water Company Alkaline, Qatar Meat Production Co., KAAFE Chocolatier, AL-Qaseem Dates, Munah Foodstuff Factgory, Alsulaiteen Group/Saic and Global Farm for Agricultural supplies.

The 83rd International Green Week was an opportunity for exhibitors from all over the world to display and market their products, open up to business opportunities, engage in trade agreements and partnership deals especially with the active German trade community. It was also an opportunity for Qatar to promote its products and enhance its position in international markets.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Abdul Aziz Bin Nasser Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Development Bank, said:



“The reason for participating in the International Green Week in Berlin, which was attended by more than 400,000 visitors, due to the significant role it plays as a perfect platform to test the quality of exhibitors' products, and the ability to compete in the market. The exhibition offered a great opportunity for Qatari exhibitors to introduce and promote their diverse products to the world. The exhibition allowed the Qatari exhibitor to interact closely with international companies, share and exchange ideas and experiences in the agriculture and food production sector, and explored ways for joint agreements and cooperation at industrial, production and commercial levels. Qatar Development Bank continues to support the country’s manufacturing industry, empower their abilities and encourage local SMEs to contribute effectively to the development of their country and diversification of sources of income." H.E. Mr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Rumaihi, Minister of Municipalities and Environment of the State of Qatar, inaugurated the Qatari pavilion with the participation of H.E. Mr. Christian Schmidt, Minister of Nutrition and Agriculture of the Federal Republic of Germany, in the presence of H.E. Sheikh Saud Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Germany, during the "Green Week" International Fair in Berlin, at its 83rd edition. H.E. Al Rumaihi also participated in the 10th Berlin Agriculture Ministers conference in the presence of the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Germany and more than 70 ministers from around the world. H.E. Al Rumaihi held several meetings, In the presence of H.E. Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Germany, with the German Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture, Christian Schmidt, and Thomas Zelberhorn, Thomas Zelberhorn, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, which focused on discussing ways of joint collaboration in the agricultural sector, the food industry and related development technology. Additional meetings were also held with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Food of the Republic of Slovenia Mr Dejan Židan, Somalia's Minister for Agriculture and Irrigation, Said Hussein lid, H.E. Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries of the Sultanate of Oman Dr. Fuad bin Jafar bin Al Sajwani, as well as with Turkish Minister of Food, Agriculture and Livestock, Ahmet Ashraf Fakibaba.