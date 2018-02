Qatar Development Bank organizes a press conference to launch the second edition of SME Excellence List 2018

Doha - Qatar Development Bank (QDB), In collaboration with Qatar Chamber and Qatar Exchange, held a special press conference yesterday to announce the launch of the second edition of the SME Excellence List 2018, which will be held under the patronage of H.E Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Than, in the presence of Qatar Chamber Director-General Mr. Saleh bin Hamad Al Sharqi, and Mr. Rashid Bin Ali Al Mansoori, CEO of Qatar Stock Exchange, and some of the Bank's executives, along with a number of media professionals. The press conference discussed the importance of the “SME Excellence List" in ranking and classifying Qatar's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the benefits these companies will receive during this event which serves as a valuable platform for entrepreneurs, to showcase their achievements as well as their outstanding and innovative efforts in managing their business. The registration dates for participation in the SME Excellence List 2018 were also announced during the press conference, which starts on the 12th of February 2018 and ends on the 31nd of March 2018. The award ceremony for the 50 SME winning companies is also set to be held on the 14th of November 2018.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser Al-Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Development Bank , said: "The launch of the ‘SME Excellence List’ is part of our ongoing efforts to diversify Qatar’s economy, which will in return contribute to the success of Qatar National Vision 2030. After the outstanding success of the first edition, we are delighted to announce the launch of the second edition of the ‘SME Excellence List’, whereby all young and aspiring entrepreneurs from small and medium-sized businesses are invited to vigorously participate in this program and take advantage of the initial assessments that will help them identify the weaknesses their businesses face in order to address them properly and perform better, which in return will help in increasing their chances to be among this year’s winners, as well as profiting from benefits offered." He added: “Through the SME Excellence List Program we aim to provide all kinds of support to small and medium enterprises by encouraging young entrepreneurs to develop their performances, services and products. The program also aims in stimulating the entrepreneurs’ creativity and perseverance to prove their companies’ values and ability to compete at all levels, locally, regionally and even internationally by adopting the highest quality of standards and following best international practices. Our focus is to offer SME’s, which are considered essential contributors in the national economy, the opportunity to play a vital role in achieving a diversified economy in line with the National Vision.”

