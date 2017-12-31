QSTP opens first edition of Arab innovation academy

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Science & Technology Park ( QSTP ), part of Qatar Foundation Research and Development (QF R&D), kicked off the first edition of its Arab Innovation Academy (AIA) today, hosting almost 150 young entrepreneurs and innovators from across Qatar and the region.

Dr. Hamad Al-Ibrahim, Executive Vice President, QF R&D, said : “The Arab Innovation Academy is a hugely important pan-Arab initiative aimed at supporting young tech entrepreneurs currently striving to get a foothold in the start-up arena. The outcomes of this pioneering program will actively contribute to the diversification of the regional economy and the sustainable success of the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the area.”

The opening of the AIA was attended by Dr. Maher Hakim, Executive Director, QSTP , and Alar Kolk, President, EIA. Dr. Hakim said: “We are delighted to welcome such a diverse cohort of young entrepreneurs to this inaugural AIA program, representing the pan-Arab tech landscape. This dynamic innovation training has been specifically designed to foster an entrepreneurial mindset among the region’s youth and to provide a solid foundation for them to successfully launch a start-up.”

The two-week innovation program received applications from 68 students from top universities in Qatar, along with 142 students from regional universities in countries including Algeria, Palestine, Lebanon, Oman, Morocco, Tunisia, Turkey, and Kuwait.

Alar Kolk, President, EIA, commented: “The people at QSTP have been an essential part of our programs in Europe. They have provided input in order to develop a carefully tailored methodology. The first edition of the AIA program is just the beginning of our common goal to nurture local tech ecosystems and contribute to the sustainability and diversification of Qatar’s economy. By serving as an advocate of the AIA program across the region, QSTP is a future-orientated champion.”

As part of the AIA initiative, participants will be introduced to an accelerated mode of experiential learning, including how to develop and launch new tech ventures in a real marketplace with genuine customer feedback.

Throughout the two-week program, participants will leverage an extensive global network comprising top experts in the field of tech entrepreneurship, who will introduce them to cutting-edge research methods developed by leading universities and companies, including University of California, Berkeley; Stanford University; Google; and Amadeus IT Group. The academy will also host international mentors, speakers, and investors, including those from Silicon Valley.



The first day of the AIA gathering included a ‘Fireside Chat’ where EIA alumni, including Shayanne Wright, Deeksah Sighn, and Bilal Attar, spoke about their start-up journeys.



For more information on the Arab Innovation Academy, please visit: www.aia.inacademy.eu

