QNB wins two prominent awards at 2018 New Age Banking Awards

Supported by the Qatar Central Bank and Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority, the New Age Banking Summit was organized by the UMS Conferences on the sidelines of the summit.

Doha:-- QNB , the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, received the 'Best Bank' and the ‘Best Bank in Sustainability’ awards at the 2018 New Age Banking Awards ceremony.

QNB was selected for the awards based on the ‘Best Banks Survey’ done by the conference and ceremony’s Knowledge Partner, Gulf Baader Capital Markets (GBCM), a leading Oman based premier investment services firm co-promoted by Baader Bank AG of Germany.

Advertisement

GBCM evaluated the year-on-year performance of listed banks in Qatar on 15 different financial parameters in the survey, with QNB emerging on top as the best bank overall.

These two prestigious awards also reflect the strength of the Group, the excellence of its financial services, and the effectiveness of its ongoing sustainability efforts.

They also enhance its efforts to provide the best, most up to date banking services across an expanded international network, as well as supporting sustainability efforts as part of its comprehensive strategy and in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The New Age Banking and Financial Awards recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in the banking and finance industry. They are aimed at honoring organizations that have consistently demonstrated exemplary performance.

The awards set a standard of excellence held in high regard. They not just recognize the endeavors of the most successful banking and financial organizations, but also set a benchmark, inspiring other organizations to attain their own goals.

The Group’s presence through its subsidiaries and associate companies now extends to more than 31 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The total number of employees is around 29,000 operating through more than 1,100 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,400 machines.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018