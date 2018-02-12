QNB Group holds its Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

th February 2018 its Ordinary General Assembly meeting and approved the Group's financial results for the year ended 31 December 2017. QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa region, held on Sunday 11February 2018 its Ordinary General Assembly meeting and approved the Group's financial results for the year ended 31 December 2017. The General Assembly ratified all items on its Agenda of the Ordinary General Assembly, including a proposal by the Board of Directors to distribute a cash dividend of 60% of the nominal share value (QAR 6 per share). The General Assembly also approved the appointment of KPMG as External Auditors for the year 2018. During the meeting, H.E. Ali Shareef Al Emadi, the Chairman of QNB Group's Board of Directors, presented an overview of the Group's activities and its financial results for 2017, coming in support of its vision to become a leading bank in the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia by 2020.

H.E. the Chairman said QNB Group has posted the highest profits in its history in 2017 thanks to its financial strength, solid financial position and the expansion of its global network amid the continued recovery in global economic growth, especially in some regions where the Group is present. In this context, H.E. Al Emadi stressed the Group's success to achieve its growth goals despite some challenges facing the global economy, including tight monetary policies and rising debt levels thanks to the outstanding efforts exerted by QNB team.

Advertisement