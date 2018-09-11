QINVEST named Best Investment Bank in Qatar

Doha - QINVEST , Qatar's leading private investment group and one of the region’s most prominent Islamic financial institutions, today announced that it has been named Best Investment Bank in Qatar at the Euromoney Middle East Awards for Excellence.

“We are delighted to receive this prestigious award from Euromoney. It is a testament to the strength and depth of QINVEST ’s team and highlights our efforts over the last year to adapt to market challenges while sourcing new investment opportunities. Qatar is undergoing a remarkable transformation to its economy and we are able to take advantage of our unique market position to deliver value for all of our clients and shareholders.”

Dr. Ataf Ahmed Added: “We have successfully launched the series of our “QINVEST SQN Income Fund”, where the first and second version of the fund were oversubscribed and the third version expected to close during the third quarter of this year. This series offers shareholders and investors a unique opportunity to access income generating assets in developed markets. It aims to pay out a net yield of 7% per annum on a monthly basis and has a targeted IRR of between 8% and 9%, with a tenure of 5 years. In the second half of 2018, QINVEST will unveil new products targeting local investment opportunities in Qatar across sectors including healthcare, industrials, education, and agriculture.”

Hussain Abdulla, Director in the Investment Banking Department at QINVEST, added:

“The Investment Banking division continues to advising regional and Qatari institutions and private clients aiming to re-adjust business portfolios to take advantage of evolving market conditions. We have developed a healthy pipeline of transactions and we look forward to building on this position of strength over coming months.”

QINVEST started 2018 with an active investment book and a healthy pipeline of deals. In June, QINVEST announced that it had successfully exited a real estate mezzanine murabaha transaction in the US with a realized IRR in excess of 13%, further demonstrating the group’s international network and structuring expertise. This transaction brings QINVEST’s track record of completed exits to US$ 858 million across 24 transactions and funds with a weighted realized cash IRR of 15.5%.

About QINVEST LLC

QINVEST is Qatar’s leading private investment group, with activities across the Middle East and Europe, and is one of the most prominent Islamic financial institutions in the region. QINVEST has built world class investment and advisory capabilities, with the highest standards of governance and transparency underpinning its client-focused approach. The bank’s priority is to deliver high-value propositions, considered solutions and tangible results for its clients and shareholders.

QINVEST’s three business divisions are Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Principal Investments, which focuses on real estate, credit and equity investments. It has unrivalled expertise in structuring Islamic products and provides clients with Sharia’a compliant solutions quickly and competitively.

The Group has offices in Doha and Istanbul, as well as affiliates in India and the UK. Its team of investment professionals provides a blend of broad international experience, deep regional knowledge and unparalleled relationships in Qatar. This reach and range of skills uniquely positions the firm to facilitate the flow of business between Qatar, the region and global markets, making it a key institution in Qatar’s international investment plans.

QInvest was incorporated in April 2007. It is licensed by the Qatar Financial Centre Authority and is authorized by the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority. QInvest’s shareholders include Qatar Islamic Bank and other institutional investors, as well as high-net-worth individuals. The bank has authorized capital of US$ 1 billion and paid up capital of US$ 705,357,142.

For enquiries:

Bassel Hanbali - Head of Marketing, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel: +97466542099

Email: bassel.hanbali@qinvest.com

