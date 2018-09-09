QFBA flags off the first academic year of Northumbria University in Qatar
Doha, Qata: Armed with enthusiasm and a strong vision in place, Qatar Finance and Business Academy (QFBA) in partnership with Northumbria University, started its first academic year 2018–2019 Sunday, September 9, 2018.
More than 60 students have enrolled so far, with up to 60% being Qatari students for the first academic year, with the faculty visiting from the main campus in Northumbria New Castle, students are set to acquire global accounting practices,
In line with Qatar National Vision 2030 of creating a knowledge based diversified economy, QFBA is delivering full academic education and training solutions starting from the early years, and reaching to C-executive levels, promoting a career in the financial sector.
With this tie-up, QFBA envisions to enhance the standards of the financial services sector and help organizations and professionals achieve their education and business goals by building professional capacities. It also aims to provide the financial sector in Qatar and the region with a generation of qualified young talents, in order to raise the performance bar in companies and corporations and help establish Qatar as a preferred financial center that attracts business and investment.
The courses being offered will channelize the students’ academic mind-sets in the right direction and make them future ready to take the right business decision.
On this occasion, Dr. Khalid Mohamed Al-Horr, CEO of QFBA and President of Northumbria University in Qatar, said:
“It is a proud moment for us to announce the start of the first academic year 2018-19 of Northumbria University in Qatar in partnership with QFBA. Associating with the University of such a stature reflects our vision & mission to offer Qataris and residents in the state of Qatar, the best in class education they deserve. All the courses have been designed keeping in mind the prevailing economic scenarios and how we can empower our young cadre to get into the finer nuances of global financing. We are determined that this initiative will pave the way for a bright future for generations to come and offer them the much needed global environment that they have been looking for.”
Currently the courses being offered by QFBA-Northumbria University include BA (Hons) In Accounting, BA (Hons) In Finance & Investment Management and BA (Hons) In International Banking & Finance. Going ahead, Northumbria University in partnership with QFBA in plans to expand the university’s facilities, based on the market needs. QFBA’s partnership with Northumbria University opens a new gateway to a career in Accounting, Finance, and International Banking for the people in Qatar.
To sharpen its focus on developing talent and delivering specialized competency development programmes, QFBA has joined forces with Northumbria University to offer its students the unique opportunity of enrolling in specialized business courses from the university. Students taking these courses will now be able to not just enjoy the benefits of a world-class education, but also the guidance and expertise of the innovative minds teaching in this programme which can lead them into a brighter professional future.
