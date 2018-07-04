QCDC sets global precedent with new city-based edutainment center to promote career awareness among children and youth
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), and KidzMondo Doha, the leading children’s edutainment city in Qatar, have signed a partnership agreement to launch a Career Awareness Center, the first of its kind worldwide.
The edutainment city-based center will familiarize children and youth with career guidance concepts, and offer training to guide its young visitors toward career choices that align with their interests and skills.
“It is an initiative that aligns with the overarching goals that QF strives to achieve through its ongoing community development efforts, and its vital role in instilling a culture of career guidance among Qatar’s youth and the wider public.”
"Through this QCDC-affiliated Career Awareness Center, we will be able to engage children whom we previously had no contact with, and help them to explore their optimal career paths by using an an approach that is both educational and recreational. Children will learn how to write a successful CV and gain insight into different disciplines, supporting them to choose the career path that best matches their qualifications and skills as they engage in activities and games that we have specifically designed to suit different age groups."
Mr. Ali Kazma, CEO, Aura Lifestyle, the owning company of KidzMondo Doha, said: “Our partnership with QCDC will add value to our mini edutainment city and provide an opportunity for children to engage in exciting and interactive educational activities at KidzMondo.”
The recreational environment at KidzMondo Doha will offer children an integrated learning experience that enhances their abilities and skills, and reflects QCDC’s efforts to build national capacities and help young people plan their careers based on the future dynamics of Qatar’s labor market.
KidzMondo Doha features an interactive edutainment park developed for, and managed solely by, children between the ages of two and 14. It has been designed to provide a fun-filled and holistic learning experience, supporting children’s physical and mental growth while helping them to boost their self-esteem and confidence.
The self-sufficient city - which has its own ‘economy’ and ‘currency’ - includes over 80 establishments across a diverse range of business environments, and allows children to dress up and role-play realistic tasks in a safe, interactive, and educational environment. Through its management, facilities, and public services, it provides an integrated and interactive experience that unlocks children’s imagination and creativity and empowers them with knowledge, essential skills, and life-lessons, preparing them for their professional careers.
Qatar Career Development Center - Your Future in Your Hands
Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, formerly known as Qatar Career Fair (QCF), aims to be the country’s beacon for career guidance, preparing the nation’s young human capital to respond to the requirements of the QNV 2030, by instilling career guidance within Qatar’s socio-economic culture.
QCDC supports Qatari capacity building and empowers youth to better plan their career paths in line with their potential and the future needs of Qatar’s labor market. It also equips parents and career guidance and development practitioners with career guidance knowledge and information needed so they may best advise and guide their children and students.
QCDC also aims to enrich and support career guidance policy making and practices by contributing to quality career literature, insights and consulting as well as offering high quality career services by professional experts.
Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential
Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.
QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Emir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.
QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global research and development challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.
For a complete list of QF's initiatives and projects, visit http://www.qf.org.qa
