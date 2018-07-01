QAR 430,000 won by Commercial Bank savers in two months

Another 62 winners were announced for two months of the campaign, with the April and May draws bringing the total number of cash prize winners to 273 from a total of 365. Selected by

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank customers won QAR 430,000 in the latest “Save & Win Campaign” draw that rewards savers with 365 cash prizes throughout the year, including a QAR 1 million grand prize for one lucky customer.

May also marked the Save & Win Campaign’s third quarterly draw, where two customers won QAR 50,000 including Qatari actor Ghazi Hussain and another two won QAR 30,000 each.

Commercial Bank EGM, Consumer Banking Amit Sah said: “Commercial Bank’s ‘Save & Win Campaign’ is an innovative initiative that encourages our customers to save combined with the chance to win cash prizes. We still have 92 prizes to be given away in the next three months, including the grand cash prize of QAR 1 million to be awarded this September. Keep on saving with Commercial Bank and you could be our first Save & Win millionaire.”

Ghazi Hussain stated that life teaches us all kinds of lessons and we never know what is coming next, with his advice to everyone, especially the younger generation, being to learn how to balance between being objective and subjective, to think rationally before spending money, and to invest in the right place.

All Commercial Bank customers with a minimum average balance of QAR 10,000 each month in their basic Current or Saving account are automatically entered into the monthly draw. The more customers save, the greater their chance to win one of 365 cash prizes, as each QAR 1,000 qualifies for an entry coupon into an electronic draw. In addition, customers can earn double coupons for every QAR 1,000 average balance incremental versus the previous month, thus improving their chances to win. If the minimum average balance of QAR 10,000 is maintained for three consecutive months, the customer qualifies for the grand prize draw of QAR 1 million.

All winners are notified following the draw, and customers are not restricted to the number of prizes they can win.

