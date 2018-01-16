Pure Health and Sarstedt sign 3-year exclusive distribution agreement for the UAE

Dubai: Pure Health, the UAE’s leading healthcare solutions provider and the Sarstedt Group Germany announced that the two companies have entered into a 3-year exclusive distribution agreement for the United Arab Emirates. In a unified vision to advance patient safety, this partnership is designed to drive innovation through advanced blood collection solutions. The goal is to improve the overall laboratory testing quality and optimize efficiency, quality and performance across the UAE in the field of laboratory testing. The agreement ensures the UAE gets the latest in diagnostics technology leading to improve result outcomes.

Sarstedt shares Pure Health’s vision for empowering healthcare across the region by utilizing state of the art technology and products. Joseph Sielemann, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa of Sarstedt International GmbH, states, “Sarstedt, one of the world’s leading companies in the field of medicine and science, manufacturer of the iconic S-Monovette ® blood collection system, develops, produces and sells equipment and consumables on a worldwide scale. Founded in 1961, the company today employs a workforce of 2,600, The Sarstedt Group comprises 33 sales organizations and 13 production sites in Europe, North America and Australia. A high demand for quality, continuous R&D, committed and very well-trained employees as well as automated processes are the components which make up the excellent quality of made in Germany.”

