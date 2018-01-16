Pure Health and Sarstedt sign 3-year exclusive distribution agreement for the UAE
Dubai: Pure Health, the UAE’s leading healthcare solutions provider and the Sarstedt Group Germany announced that the two companies have entered into a 3-year exclusive distribution agreement for the United Arab Emirates. In a unified vision to advance patient safety, this partnership is designed to drive innovation through advanced blood collection solutions. The goal is to improve the overall laboratory testing quality and optimize efficiency, quality and performance across the UAE in the field of laboratory testing.
The agreement ensures the UAE gets the latest in diagnostics technology leading to improve result outcomes.
Joseph Sielemann, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa of Sarstedt International GmbH, states, “Sarstedt, one of the world’s leading companies in the field of medicine and science, manufacturer of the iconic S-Monovette ® blood collection system, develops, produces and sells equipment and consumables on a worldwide scale. Founded in 1961, the company today employs a workforce of 2,600, The Sarstedt Group comprises 33 sales organizations and 13 production sites in Europe, North America and Australia. A high demand for quality, continuous R&D, committed and very well-trained employees as well as automated processes are the components which make up the excellent quality of made in Germany.”
Dr. Abdul Shakoor Malik, Chief Scientific Officer of Pure Health states, “We are pleased to be a part of a solution that will present technical and professional expertise. We will be bringing equal access to the latest technology for the benefits of patients and laboratories across the region.”
Furthermore, Adnan Asif, the Chief Operating Officer of Pure Health stated “Sarstedt is a premium product and we at Pure Health have a vision to bring the highest quality products to the United Arab Emirates to ensure patient safety and the best services.”
Sarstedt and Pure Health will also collaborate to set up a Regional Training Center in Dubai for blood collection products. The center will provide customized, competency-based learning opportunities and solutions for customers. Working with Pure Health, Sarstedt team of certified Professionals will educate and train laboratory professionals to ensure that the full benefits of its products are realized. Trainings by certified professionals will be conducted across the laboratory network of the Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE across all their sites, ensuring that the Federal level healthcare centers are fully trained in the latest techniques and patient safety measures. This aggressive training plan will start from January of 2018 and will continue across the year.
-Ends-
