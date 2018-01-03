Pure Gold Jewellers to Absorb the VAT on All Gold and Diamond Purchases from January 1 to 31, 2018
Dubai, UAE – With VAT set to be introduced in the UAE on January 1, 2018 most goods and services are set to rise by at least 5%, but Pure Gold Jewellers are offering customers more time to get used to the new tax system, by absorbing VAT on all gold and diamond products purchased throughout January.
From 7am on January 1, Value Added Tax (VAT) will be introduced at a rate of 5% on most goods and services across the UAE, including utilities bills, entertainment, private transport, electronics, and jewellery. This charge will affect every resident and tourist when buying goods and services, except customers of Pure Gold Jewellers in the first month of the New Year.
Customers of Pure Gold Jewellers will not pay VAT on any gold or diamond products, and with the introduction of new collections incorporating 18 karat yellow and white gold, and certified diamonds such as the ‘Eternity,’ ‘Solitaire,’ ‘Pure Sparkle,’ and ‘Illusion’ collections, along with the new gold ‘Fareeha’ collection and the recently launched ‘Disney’ collection available exclusively in Pure Gold Jewellers’ stores, that’s fantastic news for all jewellery fans across the country.
About Pure Gold Jewellers
Established in 1989 in Dubai, Pure Gold Jewellers has become one of the most sought-after and fastest growing ‘superbrands’ with 125 stores in the Middle East and Asia, and with another 200 stores planned worldwide. Renowned for its exquisite quality and customer service, Pure Gold Jewellers has received numerous awards over nearly three decades of service, and continues to pride itself on its superior quality and competitive pricing. Pure Gold Jewellers’ portfolio sources an incredible range exclusive brands and long established Italian designers with jewellery crafted from gold, diamonds, pearls, and many other precious and semi-precious stones, attracting a wide array of customers from all over the globe.
