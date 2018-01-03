Pure Gold Jewellers to Absorb the VAT on All Gold and Diamond Purchases from January 1 to 31, 2018

Dubai, UAE – With VAT set to be introduced in the UAE on January 1, 2018 most goods and services are set to rise by at least 5%, but Pure Gold Jewellers are offering customers more time to get used to the new tax system, by absorbing VAT on all gold and diamond products purchased throughout January. From 7am on January 1, Value Added Tax (VAT) will be introduced at a rate of 5% on most goods and services across the UAE, including utilities bills, entertainment, private transport, electronics, and jewellery. This charge will affect every resident and tourist when buying goods and services, except customers of Pure Gold Jewellers in the first month of the New Year.

For the full month of January, Pure Gold Jewellers will absorb the added tax on their products. This means that customers will not have to pay the increased prices, because Pure Gold Jewellers will pay it for them! Customers of Pure Gold Jewellers will not pay VAT on any gold or diamond products, and with the introduction of new collections incorporating 18 karat yellow and white gold, and certified diamonds such as the ‘Eternity,’ ‘Solitaire,’ ‘Pure Sparkle,’ and ‘Illusion’ collections, along with the new gold ‘Fareeha’ collection and the recently launched ‘Disney’ collection available exclusively in Pure Gold Jewellers’ stores, that’s fantastic news for all jewellery fans across the country.

