Publicis Groupe Wins the Consolidated McDonald's GCC Business

Dubai, UAE: McDonald’s has selected Publicis Groupe to handle its consolidated business portfolio in the GCC region. Publicis Groupe had designed a new operating model to further strengthen its collaboration with the fast food giant that put its entire business portfolio up for pitch in

“To realize McDonald’s vision of being a modern, progressive burger company, we knew that we required an agency model built especially for us. We were looking for an agile partner that could break the barriers to efficient delivery of work across our consolidated business. We had a tough decision to make during the selection process for this pitch, but ultimately Publicis Groupe won out for its ability to transform its offerings into a solution required to take our business into the future,” said Tarek El Kady, Senior Marketing Director, McDonald’s Middle East & Africa.

Publicis Groupe implemented its “Power of One” strategy by bringing together agencies and services from Publicis Communications, Publicis Media and Publicis. Sapient is set to efficiently and effectively provide the best strategic planning, creative, media, communication and digital marketing services.

Advertisement

Raja Trad, Chief Executive Officer, Publicis Communications Middle East, said: “Together, our teams have undertaken the challenge to address McDonald’s requirements and produced an innovative resource model that is both agile and progressive, as well as future-proof. This new model will deliver on efficiency, while enabling our teams to produce great work within timelines required in today’s digital climate. We are pleased to take our relationship with McDonald’s from strength to strength and are committed to exploring new creative avenues with them in the years to come.”

Publicis Groupe brought forward some of the best talents in a multidisciplinary team that will be responsible for creative and content development, marketing, advertising and media strategy and buying, social media, corporate responsibility, PR and crisis management. Talents from across Leo Burnett, Starcom, Sapient Razorfish, Prodigious, MSL and Arc were involved.

Alex Saber, Chairman, Publicis Media MENA, said: “We are proud to be associated with such a prestigious brand and we are hungry to work with them to accelerate growth and to build that relationship through our unique, natural and interdependent Publicis Groupe client model. This win is not only testament to open and collaborative behavior that exists across all agencies within our Groupe but also to the unparalleled breadth and depth of capability that exists within Publicis Media across this region.”



-Ends-

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s is the world’s leading food service organization serving 69 million people each day at more than 34,000 restaurants in 119 countries. McDonald’s products consist of high quality ingredients from the four essential food groups required for a well-balanced diet, including many essential vitamins, minerals and other nutrients. McDonald’s is committed to Quality, Service, Cleanliness and Value in every aspect of its operation. In the GCC, all McDonald’s restaurants are locally owned and operated by entrepreneurs. McDonald’s operates in more than 375 restaurants in the GCC, and the first restaurant opened on 8th December 1993 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

About Publicis Groupe – The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering.

Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Mediavest | Spark, Blue 449, Performics), Publicis.Sapient (SapientRazorfish, DigitasLBi, Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health. These 4 Solution hubs operate across principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully integrated service offering bringing together the Groupe’s expertise under one roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

© Press Release 2018