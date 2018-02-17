Proud day for the Al Rumhy family at NBO Oman Open

Muscat, Oman: It was a proud day for the Al Rumhy family in Muscat on Friday when Oman’s leading amateur Azaan Al Rumhy took to the Al Mouj Golf course for the second round of the NBO Oman Open with his proud father, His Excellency Dr Mohammed Al Rumhy Minister of Oil and Gas for the Sultanate, on the bag.

Azaan, who was crowned the NBO Omani Amateur Champion for the second time when the Challenge Tour visited Al Mouj Golf last November, is a member of the club and received an invite to play alongside the stars of the European Tour in the prestigious event. His brother Hamed caddied for him during Thursday’s opening round and then it was Dr Rumhy’s turn on Friday. His Excellency is a keen golfer himself who plays off a 13 handicap and has been key to the development of the sport in Oman and instrumental in the government support for the 2018 NBO Oman Open which helped bring the European Tour to the country for this inaugural tournament.