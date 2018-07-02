Property Monitor appoints Moe Abeidat, Chief Technology Officer(CTO)
Moe will be responsible for the continued development of Property Monitor, the real estate data platform, harnessing his extensive experience in software development and property and financial technology.
Abeidat brings two decades of experience in technology leadership in Canada and the UAE, delivering world-class large-scale B2B and B2C solutions for various companies including NASDAQ listed ADP (NASDAQ: ADP) and Pelmorex Media in Canada. Prior to joining Property Monitor, Abeidat was instrumental in bringing Harcourts Real Estate, an international real estate brand, to Dubai, overseeing system technology. Abeidat is well known in the Dubai start-up scene through his consultancy Reefli Labs, which works with various start-ups in the proptech, fintech and education sectors.
Speaking about his appointment Abeidat said: “It’s great to be part of a prominent platform in the proptech space in the Middle East. I look forward to continuing to grow the Property Monitor platform to the next level in terms of bringing greater value to agents, developers, banks and the rest of our corporate client list. Sustaining the vertical growth on our graph is going to be my main goal. The Property Monitor platform is one that significantly increases trust and credibility for its users in the real estate industry and I look forward to building on this reputation.”
We offer more comprehensive house price data, both public and proprietary, than anyone else in the market. We source our data from Cavendish Maxwell, the UAE's largest residential valuation business, and from a growing network of reputable real estate brokers who provide data to us exclusively.
We are in a unique position to provide meaningful insight by way of access to the valuations, research, investment and development advisory teams of Cavendish Maxwell. In addition, its project and building consultancy team is one of few companies approved by RERA for property inspection handover reports and reserve fund studies.
Our data and insight are available to the market in a fast-growing set of products and solutions, online and offline, out-of-the-box and customisable.
Jessica Taylor
HR Manager
For further information please contact:
Cavendish Maxwell Public Relations
public.relations@propertymonitor.ae
+971 50 314 4816© Press Release 2018
