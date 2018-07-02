Property Monitor appoints Moe Abeidat, Chief Technology Officer(CTO)

Moe will be responsible for the continued development of Property Monitor, the real estate data platform, harnessing his extensive experience in software development and property and financial technology. Abeidat brings two decades of experience in technology leadership in Canada and the UAE, delivering world-class large-scale B2B and B2C solutions for various companies including NASDAQ listed ADP (NASDAQ: ADP) and Pelmorex Media in Canada. Prior to joining Property Monitor, Abeidat was instrumental in bringing Harcourts Real Estate, an international real estate brand, to Dubai, overseeing system technology. Abeidat is well known in the Dubai start-up scene through his consultancy Reefli Labs, which works with various start-ups in the proptech, fintech and education sectors.

Jay Grant, founder and chairman of Cavendish Maxwell and Property Monitor, said: “We are delighted to welcome Moe to our team. Over the years, Property Monitor has become the market leader in real estate data analytics and Moe’s appointment is a huge step forward for the business. Moe brings a more sophisticated and detailed approach, which is very exciting as we work on the next generation of innovative products and solutions for our clients. Speaking about his appointment Abeidat said: “It’s great to be part of a prominent platform in the proptech space in the Middle East. I look forward to continuing to grow the Property Monitor platform to the next level in terms of bringing greater value to agents, developers, banks and the rest of our corporate client list. Sustaining the vertical growth on our graph is going to be my main goal. The Property Monitor platform is one that significantly increases trust and credibility for its users in the real estate industry and I look forward to building on this reputation.”

