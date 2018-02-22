Promoting Innovation and Machine Learning: Peshawar Zalmi and Meltwater Middle East Sign MoU

The MoU is set to establish Peshawar Zalmi’s position as the leader in the Pakistani sports industry both on social and digital media.

Meltwater Middle East and Peshawar Zalmi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday (21st of February) to mark the beginning of a long-term partnership between Pakistan’s leading cricket team and the global media intelligence firm.

The ceremony, which was hosted in Dubai, at the Meltwater Middle East HQ offices, was also attended by top management of both parties.

According to Zubair Timol: “Today, we commemorate the beginning of a significant partnership between Meltwater Middle East and Peshawar Zalmi. Meltwater will be working closely with Mr. Afridi and his team to ensure that we provide a level of service that benefits both parties. This includes digital and real-time media analytics, both of which will amplify Peshawar Zalmi’s position as a front-runner in integrating innovation and machine learning into their business strategy”

Javed Afridi also highlighted: “The MoU signifies more than just a strategic agreement between both Meltwater and Peshawar Zalmi. There are many reforms taking place in IT and technology sectors in Pakistan, the data and analytics that Meltwater provides will prove to be crucial for businesses in the country.”

After the ceremony took place, Afridi tweeted: “Delighted to have @Meltwater on board with us. A fantastic tool for media monitoring and social media monitoring. Great minds coming together in shape of an official partnership.”

The MoU is set to signify Meltwater’s role as the cricket giant’s media monitoring and intelligence partner in the region, by supplying Peshawar Zalmi with the crucial real-time data and analytics to elevate their online and social media presence.

The memorandum signing also demonstrates a great enthusiasm from both parties to collaborate and coordinate efforts, towards achieving their shared vision to promote innovation and technology in the sports sector.

About Meltwater

Meltwater helps companies make better, more informed decisions based on insights from the outside. Meltwater believe that business strategy will be increasingly shaped by insights from online data. Organizations will look outside, beyond their internal reporting systems to a world of data that’s constantly growing and changing. Meltwater’s customers use these insights to make timely decisions based on real-time analysis. More than 26,000 companies use the Meltwater media intelligence platform to stay on top of billions of online conversations, extract relevant insights, and use them to strategically manage their brand and stay ahead of their competition. With 50+ oﬃces on 6 continents, Meltwater is dedicated to personal, global service built on local expertise.

About Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi is a franchise team of PSL (Pakistan Super League) and represents Peshawar, capital city of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. Peshawar Zalmi is set to transcend beyond the field of cricket and become an identity for the city as well as the entire KPK province. The cricket team was established in 2015 following the announcement of the inaugural Pakistan Super League (PSL) by the Pakistan Cricket Board

