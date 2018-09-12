Products from the leading brands Persil and DAC awarded the Emirates Quality Marks

Both marks are issued by the Emirates Authority for Standardization & Metrology (ESMA). To be awarded the accreditation, there was a comprehensive evaluation of the products as well as the manufacturing process through testing and inspecting.

Advertisement

For further information please visit: http://www.esma.gov.ae

-Ends-

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2017, Henkel reported sales of 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 3.5 billion euros. Combined sales of the respective top brands of the three business units – Loctite, Schwarzkopf and Persil – amounted to 6.4 billion euros. Henkel employs more than 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit: www.henkel-gcc.com

About Persil

Persil is a brand of laundry detergent made by Henkel AG that guarantees fibre deep clean and shining bright laundry. Introduced in 1907, Persil is notable because it was the first commercially available "self-activated" laundry detergent. The name, Persil, is derived from two of its original ingredients, sodium perborate and sodium silicate. Its revolutionary formula that released oxygen during washing made strenuous rubbing of the laundry superfluous. Ever since, Persil has always set the pace of time to serve society's changing needs, combining innovation and continuity. Persil was, for instance, the first to launch a phosphate free detergent in 1986, demonstrating that sustainability is part of the brand's heritage. After this, many high-performance innovations followed, such as the first Liquid in 1987 and the first concentrated Powder in the form of Megaperls (1994). Persil continues its legacy of providing cutting-edge German technology to every household. For more information, please visit: www.henkel-gcc.com

About DAC

DAC is a disinfectant and home care specialist brand and a leading name across the GCC. DAC products are used for household cleaning and provides consumers with the best results in cleanliness, the most advanced disinfection and fragrance. The brand has been available in the GCC for over 15 years and is well-known for its wide range of products including disinfectants, toilet cleaners, hand dishwashing liquid and drain openers. It is currently only available in the GCC and Jordan. For more information please visit www.dac-home.com

For more information, please do not hesitate to contact:

Twister Communications Middle East

Elena Gramatica

egramatica@twisterme.ae

Office: 04 432 1195

Mobile: +971 55 692 3606

© Press Release 2018