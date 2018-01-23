Procter & Gamble Partners with INJAZ Saudi to Support Skills Development & Training for Saudi Youth

Year-long agreement for ‘Steer Your Career’ program will promote work readiness & employability for Saudi students in universities across the Kingdom; P&G to fund 10,000 hours-worth of training, and employees will volunteer in classrooms to deliver the courses Jeddah:– Procter & Gamble (P&G) has committed itself to supporting INJAZ Saudi Arabia’s ‘Steer Your Career’ program, which aims to teach Saudi students at universities around the Kingdom the basic skills needed to succeed in the corporate world. The agreement includes one year of funding for over 10,000 hours of training, teaching and volunteering across participating universities in several Saudi cities, including Jeddah, Riyadh and Jubail. The aim is to empower hundreds of young Saudis with a range of skills that will lead to them landing career-defining jobs in the private sector.

Developed in partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Education and several education providers, INJAZ Saudi Arabia’s the ‘Steer Your Career’ program is designed to engage students interactively and support them in developing skills in six key areas: leadership; time management; communication; problem-solving; team dynamics, and employability skills. Participating universities include Jeddah’s Dar Al Hikma and Effat Universities, Riyadh’s Prince Noura University, Jubail Industrial College, Tibah University in Madinah, and Yanbu Industrial College. “We believe in the ability and talent of Saudi youth,” explained Hani Ismail, Saudi Arabia country manager at Procter & Gamble. “Investing in developing the skills and providing work readiness training through this agreement with INJAZ Saudi Arabia is part of our wider commitment to supporting the country’s Saudi Vision 2030. We want to promote the private sector as a long-term career option to young Saudis, and we want to help them become ready for joining firms like Procter & Gamble. Everyone benefits through education and capability building, and we’re looking forward to the launch of the P&G INJAZ ‘Steer Your Career’ program.”

