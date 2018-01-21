Princess Haya launches new fund to support immediate response to global emergencies

Government of Dubai Media Office:– Wife of HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, HRH Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, Chairperson of the International Humanitarian City and UN Messenger of Peace has contributed to the launch of a special fund to allow the rapid purchase and transportation of high energy biscuits in response to sudden onset emergencies. The highly fortified biscuits provide people caught in the immediate aftermath of natural disasters, or conflict, with an immediate source of nutritious food that is packed with energy.

“HRH Princess Haya’s generosity is literally a life-saver. When an emergency happens, WFP must deliver food quickly, and this effort will put our emergency response into another gear so we can save lives anywhere, anytime,” said WFP Executive Director David Beasley. “HRH Princess Haya is a true champion for people facing hunger and poverty, and our appreciation for her dedication and support for WFP grows greater each year.”