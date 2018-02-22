Prime Group Asia Pacific becomes first PH halal certifying body accredited by UAE

Dubai, UAE:



In line with UAE’s consolidated efforts to become the world’s hub for halal trade, Prime Group, a leading UAE-based quality and compliance solutions provider in the region, has recently brought its expertise to Asia Pacific, making it the first and only halal certification body in the Philippines accredited by the Emirates International Accreditation Center (EIAC).



Coinciding with the world’s biggest annual food event, Gulf Food, EAIC awarded the certification to Prime Certification and Inspection Asia Pacific (Prime C&I Asia Pacific) at the Dubai Municipality booth.



Mary Jane Alvero Al Mahdi, Chief Executive Officer of Prime Group, said: “We are very proud of this milestone, as it perfectly fits the goal of the UAE to become a key player in global halal trade. This accreditation is also very crucial in asserting the growing credibility of the Philippine halal market, and in fostering the ever-promising trade relationship between the Philippines and the UAE.”



Prime Group has many firsts to its credit, as it was the first local halal certification body to be accredited by the EIAC, first certification body in private sector to achieve ISO/IEC 17065:2012 accreditation from EIAC and Prime C&I is the first certification body in the private sector to achieve three accreditations (ISO/IEC 17021-1:2015, ISO/IEC 17065:2012 & UAE.S 2055-2:2016) from the same government body.



As the official body in Dubai responsible for the assessment and accreditation of organisations in the field of calibration, testing, inspection and certification of management systems, products and personnel, EIAC screens halal certification bodies under a rigorous process, which takes three months to even a year, before an accreditation is finally awarded.



H.E. Amina Ahmed Mohammed, Chief Executive Officer of EIAC, said: “Our purpose is to grant accreditation locally and internationally, as well as to work with regulatory bodies to enhance their practices and operations to ensure that they meet international and domestic industry specifications. Our experts evaluate the competence of these organisations in carrying out their tasks, putting the interest of consumers at the top priority.”



The accreditation bolsters Prime Group’s mission in providing Sharia-compliant products and services not only in the UAE, but also overseas.



“With over 10 million Muslims in the Philippines, there’s certainly a strong demand for halal products and services in the country. We, at Prime Group, are committed to deliver quality certification services for all businesses to ensure compliance in international standards and practices. We want to create an environment of trust, so consumers are sure that what they’re consuming are truly halal,” Al Mahdi explained.



The Philippines has since expressed its cooperation in international standards of halal certification, with the country enacting local policies, and recently joining a UAE-based global halal network, International Halal Accreditation Forum, to tap into a lucrative halal industry projected to amount to $3.8 trillion by 2022.