Prescott Real Estate Development showcases Prime Views project during Dubai Property Show in Shanghai

“Prime Views located just 200 meters from the Meydan hotel is an excellent investment proposition for buyers in the UAE, China, and other nations. The low-rise G+4 building, which sits on a plot of 60,000 square feet (sq ft), comprises 151 apartments, with Prescott offering an attractive four-year post-handover payment plan to enable investors to own luxurious yet affordable homes in one of the world’s bustling cosmopolitan cities,” said Naveed Faridi, General Manager, Prescott.

Prescott Real Estate Development, one of the leading players in the UAE’s residential and property business, showcased its AED 165-million Prime Views project in Meydan Avenue in Dubai at the recently concluded 8 th Dubai Property Show (DPS) staged in Shanghai, China. Highlighting the features of the mega property development further reaffirmed Prescott’s commitment to address the needs of property investors looking for affordable luxury properties in the emirate.

The ongoing construction of Prime Views, which is targeted to be turned over in the first quarter of 2020 right before Expo 2020 Dubai, comes at a time when there is an increased focus among developers on affordable luxury property segment. The premier but cost-efficient Prime Views is Prescott’s response to this growing trend coupled with the company’s initiative to offer a post-handover payment plan amid incredible local demand for the scheme.

“We are one of the few that present such a payment plan in Meydan area. Meydan is considered one of Dubai’s prime areas due to its proximity to all important destinations such as Meydan Racecourse, Meydan Hotel, Meydan Arena, Dubai International Airport, Dubai International Financial Centre, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Sheikh Zayed Road,” he added.

It was the first time for Prescott to join the annual DPS, which was held in China for the second time after its debut in one of the world’s superpowers in March this year. China is an attractive market for many Dubai property developers, with some of whom even forming strategic tie-ups with Chinese brokerages to entice property buyers in the mainland.

The UAE government moved to further attract Chinese nationals by relaxing its visa requirements and improving connectivity through direct flights to Chinese cities[1]. Additionally, like other DPS exhibitors who joined the Shanghai show, Prescott took the opportunity to promote Dubai as one of the world's best investment and tourism destinations.

“Through the popular Dubai real estate exhibition, Prescott was able to create awareness about the emirate and why it has become a key global hub. DPS also served as the best opportunity to make our presence known in the exponentially growing Asian market and promote the kind of residential projects we deliver. Joining DPS in Shanghai formed part of our tactic to further explore the market in light of the rising interest from Chinese buyers in Dubai’s key areas, especially in Meydan area. In fact, we are also planning to hold road shows to include the mainland in line with the government’s comprehensive economic diversification plan,” Faridi added.

Moving towards 2020, Prescott will continue to focus on affordable luxury segment and initiate development projects in locations that are part of the expanding areas of Dubai to give an upgraded category of living to consumers of newly developed areas.

About Prescott Real Estate Development

Prescott Real Estate Development is one of the leading players in the UAE’s residential and property business, building homes and offices in the country for well over a decade now. Prescott is synonymous with quality projects as it follows this simple philosophy: we build you a home like we would for our own. The world-class developer caters to investors who seek affordable but quality homes. For over the years, it has successfully built its portfolio of residential buildings in multi-functional zones in Dubai. Apart from providing cost-efficient luxury living spaces across prime locations, Prescott offers end-to-end property solutions as well to address the needs and requirements of its clients. It seeks to deliver the ‘total real estate experience’ by developing world-class property projects in highly valued prime locations.

