Philip Morris International and Ferrari partner together to advance the vision of a world free of tobacco smoke
Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Origin – Lausanne, Switzerland) – February 20, 2018 -- Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) and Scuderia Ferrari have extended their partnership until 2021. Their successful collaboration spans more than 40 years. As of today, the partnership will be exclusively focused on advancing the cause of a smoke-free world – a world in which all people who would otherwise continue smoking switch from the most harmful form of nicotine consumption – cigarettes – to scientifically substantiated less harmful alternatives that are smoke-free.
“We want to give the world’s 1.1 billion men and women who smoke the opportunity to make better and informed choices. We are committed to use all available resources, including our motorsports related activities, to accelerate momentum around this revolutionary change for the benefit of people who smoke, public health and society at large. We deeply appreciate Scuderia Ferrari’s support in this cause,” said PMI’s Chief Executive Officer, André Calantzopoulos.
Scuderia Ferrari is the perfect partner for this challenge, because it harnesses a pioneering spirit, technology and innovation in a relentless pursuit of great ambitions. Our plan does not envisage any product-specific communications. We expect to announce further details in the coming months.
With appropriate regulatory support, this number could be much higher by then. We hope today's announced initiative will be an important catalyst.
