Philip Morris International and Ferrari partner together to advance the vision of a world free of tobacco smoke

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Origin – Lausanne, Switzerland) – February 20, 2018 -- Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) and Scuderia Ferrari have extended their partnership until 2021. Their successful collaboration spans more than 40 years. As of today, the partnership will be exclusively focused on advancing the cause of a smoke-free world – a world in which all people who would otherwise continue smoking switch from the most harmful form of nicotine consumption – cigarettes – to scientifically substantiated less harmful alternatives that are smoke-free. “We want to give the world’s 1.1 billion men and women who smoke the opportunity to make better and informed choices. We are committed to use all available resources, including our motorsports related activities, to accelerate momentum around this revolutionary change for the benefit of people who smoke, public health and society at large. We deeply appreciate Scuderia Ferrari’s support in this cause,” said PMI’s Chief Executive Officer, André Calantzopoulos.

Creating global awareness of the opportunity presented by innovation, science and technology to achieve a smoke-free world is of paramount importance. In addition to PMI’s unwavering commitment to this goal, it is critical that governments, public health experts, the scientific community and civil society embrace the challenge and help put in place a sensible regulatory plan. The men and women who smoke and the people who care about them truly deserve this. Scuderia Ferrari is the perfect partner for this challenge, because it harnesses a pioneering spirit, technology and innovation in a relentless pursuit of great ambitions. Our plan does not envisage any product-specific communications. We expect to announce further details in the coming months.

