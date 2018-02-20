Peruvian superfood exports to UAE increase as healthy eating trend gathers pace

Among the superfoods most in demand in 2017 were avocados, quinoa, chia seeds, pomegranates, cocoa nibs and berries. Other top performing products included grapes, asparagus, mangoes, organic bananas, jalapeños, coffee, chilies, and pulses.

Peruvian superfoods will be a major focus of the country’s pavilion at Gulfood 2018 as export demand to the UAE continues to grow.

“In fact, agricultural exports were among our best performing sectors in 2017, partly due to the healthy eating trend, but also because of the growing global recognition of Peru as a center of gastronomy,” said Alvaro Silva-Santisteban F., Director of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism of Peru, through its representation based in the UAE.

“The UAE currently ranks 17in total global Peruvian exports. We saw a 38% increase in total exports in January to November 2017 when compared to the same period in 2016. Our non-traditional exports to the UAE, which include superfoods, have grown by 69% during that time.

Peru is one of the most biodiverse countries on the planet, boasting 28 of 32 of the world’s climates. This makes it the perfect environment for the cultivation of food products with high nutritional value. Known as superfoods, these foods have a much higher concentration of vitamins, nutrients, minerals, and energy than other fresh produce.

From fish, to fresh fruits and vegetables, grains, seeds, beans and roots, Peru’s superfoods receive global recognition for their taste, quality and nutrition. Steeped in ancient wisdom and enhanced by leading agro industrial technology, top chefs around the world continue to add unique Peruvian superfoods to their menus.

As awareness of the relationship between food and good health increases, consumers are also demanding superfoods that can deliver superior health benefits. According to Euromonitor, naturally healthy foods are predicted to be the fastest growing category within the health and wellness food segment in the coming years, forecast to reach USD291 billion by 2021. The rate of growth is likely to be higher in the Gulf region, where local governments are stepping up their efforts to address the incidence of obesity and diabetes.

Returning for the seventh consecutive year, Peru’s presence at Gulfood 2018 underscores the importance of promoting the Superfoods Peru brand.

“Gulfood is the perfect platform for Peru to enhance and strengthen the presence of our food products in the UAE. Peruvian cuisine has already reached Dubai, and we look forward to deepening awareness of our position as the world’s superfoods pantry to further boost trade of these products in 2018,” said Silva-Santisteban F.

Participating Peruvian companies at Gulfood 2018 will showcase a wide range of organic products, including quinoa, amaranth, chia and sesame seeds; and unique produce like maca root, sacha inchi, purple corn, camu camu and lucuma. The pavilion will also feature pulses, fresh and processed fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and premium chocolates, among others.

Visit the Peru Pavilion from the 18 - 22 February at Dubai World Trade Centre in Saeed Hall (Trade center arena) Booth L 4/ M3.

www.peru.info/en-us/superfoods

The Trade, Tourism and Investment Office of Peru in the UAE is the economic and commercial office of Peru’s Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism. It contributes to the sustainable economic growth of Peru by identifying business opportunities, promoting exports and tourism, internationalizing companies and attracting foreign investments. The Office helps to establish, foster and maintain strategic alliances with public and private institutions in the UAE, and strengthens the presence and participation of Peru at international level.

