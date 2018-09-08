Pearl Initiative: Corporate Governance Key to Building Stronger Businesses in the Gulf Region
Sharjah, UAE - Pearl Initiative - the leading Gulf business-led, non-profit organisation promoting a corporate culture of accountability and transparency as a key driver of competitiveness across the region, has announced the appointment of Yasmine Omari as its new Head of Programmes. She brings with her extensive experience in the creation, implementation and operation of governance systems, as well as business performance and risk management capabilities for private companies and family offices.
The appointment is in line with the Pearl Initiative’s mission to promote good governance as a necessary tool for long-term competitiveness and sustainability of the private sector in the Gulf Region.
In her new role, Yasmine will be responsible for developing the organisation’s existing programmes including corporate governance in family firms, anti-corruption and transparency, and diversity in business leadership. She will also be driving new agendas including corporate governance in SMEs, non-profit organisations and the technology sector.
Speaking of the appointment, Badr Jafar, Founder of Pearl Initiative said: “The Pearl Initiative’s vision is a thriving economy in the Gulf Region underpinned by a Private Sector that embraces good governance as a pillar of sustainable growth, and Yasmine’s appointment is an important step towards realising this vision.”
Founded in 2010, the Pearl Initiative is a Gulf business–led organisation promoting a corporate culture of accountability and transparency as a driver of competitiveness and sustainable economic growth across the Gulf region of the Middle East. The organisation develops programmes and publishes regional research reports and case studies, with aims to influence the regional business and student community towards implementing higher standards of corporate governance within the Gulf Region.
About the Pearl Initiative
Prominent business leaders from across the Gulf Region formed the Pearl Initiative in 2010 to create a non-profit vehicle for the Private Sector to collectively take the lead in adopting higher standards in corporate governance, accountability and transparency to enhance business innovation, opportunity and value creation.
With over 40 regional and international partners, the Pearl Initiative brings together business, government and civil society decision-makers to share best business practices and to help maximise the economic opportunities available to companies within the region. The Pearl Initiative also supports Gulf-based university students to identify and embrace strong ethics as they embark on their future careers.
The Pearl Initiative seeks joint collaborative action between regional and global business leaders, international institutions, government bodies and wider initiatives within the Gulf Region, exhibiting positive leadership and sharing knowledge and experience in order to influence the entire regional business and student community.
For more information, please visit www.pearlinitiative.org or contact us on +971 6 515 4605 or via email at enquiries@pearlinitiative.org. Follow us also on @PearlInitiative on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter and @ThePearlInitiative on LinkedIn.
