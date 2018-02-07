Paying for Petrol at ENOC Stations Now Possible via Smart Dubai's 'DubaiNow' App

Dubai:– Smart Dubai has introduced new service to its flagship Dubai Now application allowing users to pay for their petrol at all ENOC service stations across the UAE right from the smartphone app.

The new service, developed in cooperation with ENOC Group, further establishes “DubaiNow” as an integrated solution bringing together services from various government and private institutions, echoing the objectives of the Smart Dubai Vision 2021 to make Dubai the happiest and smartest city in the world, as well as the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan.