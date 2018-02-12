Pawame Selected as Finalist for SXSW Accelerator Pitch Event

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Pawame, the UAE- and Kenya-based off-grid solar company focusing on Africa, has been selected as a finalist in the Payment and Fintech Technologies category for the 10th annual SXSW Accelerator Pitch Event®.

The two-day event will be held the first weekend of SXSW Conference & Festivals, Saturday, March 10 and Sunday, March 11, in Austin, USA.

The SXSW Accelerator is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 9-18, 2018) Startup & Tech Sectors Track, where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the more than 600 companies that applied to present at SXSW Accelerator, Pawame was selected among the 50 finalists spanning 10 separate categories.

Advertisement

The Accelerator will feature finalists across the following 10 categories: Augmented & Virtual Reality, Enterprise & Smart Data, Entertainment & Content, Health & Wearables, Hyper-Connected Communities, Payment & FinTech, Security & Privacy, Social & Culture, Sports & Performance Data, and Transportation.

“Pawame is electrifying off-grid communities with our clean, affordable and distributed solar solutions, having changed the lives of over 20,000 people in just a year and a half. Our ability to provide consumer financing and use of mobile money for repayment enables us to serve even poor customers in frontier markets. Using the data collected from digital payments, we can create credit profiles for our customers, enabling us to deepen our financial relationship with them by offering them other life-enhancing products that they wouldn’t otherwise be able to access or afford,” said Maurice Parets, CEO of Pawame.

“There are few bigger stages than SXSW to reach the financiers, partners and other supporters that we will need to be successful, and few with an audience as likely to be sensitized to the importance of what we are trying to achieve. The chance to be part of such a landmark cultural event and to compete alongside other amazing companies is icing on the cake,” he added.

"For the past decade, we've had the honor of offering a platform to some of the most cutting-edge global technologies and innovations – allowing CEOs and developers to present their solutions to investors, potential partners and key targets," said SXSW Accelerator Event Producer Chris Valentine. "Of those who've presented on stage, over 70% have gone on to receive funding in excess of nearly $4.63 billion. In addition, 16% of these companies went on to be acquired. We look forward to once again being a launching pad for startups to achieve some of their greatest successes. All of us with SXSW Accelerator are proud and impressed by the companies who are truly changing industries and changing the world."

For more information about SXSW Accelerator and to view the complete list of finalists, visit: http://www.sxsw.com/interactive/awards/accelerator.

About Pawame

Pawame is an off-grid solar company aiming to electrify the 150 million households (70% of the population) in sub-Saharan Africa that don’t have access to grid power. We distribute, finance, and provide after-sales support for residential solar home systems and more using an affordable rent-to-own, pay-as-you-go business model. It’s an innovative approach to energy access that is “leapfrogging” traditional power lines the way that mobile phones did to landlines.

The electrification of our customers’ households combined with our pay-as-you-go technology platform, customer relationships and data enable us to offer further life-changing products like electrical appliances, other durable goods and education loans, all with the aim of making a meaningful contribution to global poverty alleviation.

For more information go to www.pawame.com



About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. The event, an essential destination for global professionals, features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2018 will take place March 9-18, 2018.

For further information, please contact:

BRAVE Communications Agency

Nandini Vohra-Bhatia

Flo Janin

Tel: 050 457 8233

Tel: 050 912 7922

Email: n.vohra@brave-agency.com

Email: f.janin@brave-agency.com

© Press Release 2018