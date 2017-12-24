Patients Benefitting from Advanced Digital Technology within HMC's New Hospitals

“Staff in the new hospitals carry customized wireless phones and a huge benefit of this is the ability for managers to quickly and effectively contact staff no matter where they are located in the hospitals,” said Mr. Hamad Al Khalifa, HMC's Chief of Healthcare Facilities.

Doha: Patients attending Hamad Medical Corporation’s (HMC) three new hospitals are benefitting from some of the most technologically advanced digital healthcare environments in the Middle East. The Qatar Rehabilitation Institute, Women’s Wellness and Research Center and Ambulatory Care Center, all located in Doha’s Hamad Bin Khalifa Medical City, have been designed and built with an integrated information and computer technology infrastructure capable of advancing the delivery of safe and effective care for patients.

The wireless network across the three facilities has been specifically designed to provide consistent, high quality coverage and to enable Real Time Location System (RTLS) tracking that can monitor the exact locations of patients, equipment and staff.

“Managers have the option to call individual staff or call a pre-determined group or team via one phone call. This means multiple members of a team can be contacted at the same time, improving the speed at which they can respond,’’ explained Mr. Al Khalifa.

This functionality will be utilized to great benefit in the delivery units within the Women’s Wellness and Research Center, as Mr. Al Khalifa explained: “The delivery units will implement a state-of-the-art baby and mother tracking system. Through the use of digital wristbands, babies and their mothers can be securely matched, eliminating any potential confusion as to which baby belongs to which mother,’ he said.

The Clinical Information System (CIS), which has been introduced to all nine of HMC’s other hospitals, has been fully integrated in the three new hospitals. CIS provides each patient with a personal electronic health record which can be accessed by medical teams within any HMC facility or Primary Health Care Center facility, regardless of where the patient was initially treated.

“The benefits of the Clinical Information System within the new hospitals are vast,” explained Mr Al Khalifa. By implementing CIS, clinicians can spend more time with each patient and less time on paperwork and it will also reduce errors in transcription. Additionally, we have utilized the advanced network to enable data from patient monitors – blood pressure, heart rate etc. – to be automatically sent to CIS and uploaded to patients’ electronic records. This has the joint benefit of saving time and reducing the chances of errors, by avoiding the need for clinical staff to manually input patient data.”

