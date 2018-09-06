Path Solutions announces momentum signing up BTI Bank

BTI Bank is a new bank in Morocco created in partnership with Al Baraka Banking Group (“ABG”) and BMCE Bank Of Africa (“BBOA”) who own respectively 49% and 51% of the bank. The bank received approval from Bank Al Maghrib, the country’s Central Bank when Morocco’s parliament approved an Islamic finance bill that allows foreign banks and local lenders to set up participatory banks in the North African country. Morocco has become the latest Muslim-majority country to authorize participatory banking and has approved five banks in 2017 to provide Sharia-compliant products and services in the country.

Path Solutions, an established leader in providing cutting-edge software solutions to the Islamic financial services industry, is pleased to announce that Bank Al-Tamweel Wa Al-Inma (“BTI Bank”) has selected i MAL Islamic core banking platform for its retail, commercial and corporate banking operations, as well as for multi-channel support, analytics, risk and compliance.

BTI Bank wants to meet new business requirements that call for a diversified portfolio of innovative participatory banking products in Morocco, in addition to addressing compliance and regulatory requirements. i MAL will allow fast and efficient delivery of innovative, customer-oriented alternative banking services to expand BTI Bank’s business. The new system will cover internet banking, mobile banking, participatory invest, participatory treasury, delivery channels, trade finance operations and financial messaging, while ensuring compliance with local participatory banking regulations.

“We recognize today’s challenges and competition”, said Mr. Mohamed Maarouf, General Manager at BTI Bank. “Our strategy is to benefit from information technology evolvement as it is impossible to attain long-term business objectives without leveraging the benefits of information technology in this digital age. We believe that iMAL Islamic core banking platform will support us in our mission of pursuing our growth strategy. iMAL will provide a sound infrastructure that will allow our bank to foster considerable innovation by launching a series of products that comply with the tenets of participatory banking”.

BTI Bank chose Path Solutions above a number of competitors after an in-depth review by the bank’s selection committee. With iMAL Islamic core banking platform already in use in French language across Africa, Path Solutions was clearly the obvious choice.

“Information technology plays a leading role in Africa”, commented Mohammed Kateeb, Path Solutions’ Group Chairman & CEO. “We are glad to see our multi-award winning iMAL Islamic core banking platform being selected by the second participatory bank in Morocco, not least due to the wealth of experience Path Solutions has acquired over the past twenty-five years in providing proven Sharia-based software solutions to its large client base. BTI Bank will be running on modern, open technology, thus giving robust quality to its daily banking operations”.

Kateeb added, “Our rapid growth in Morocco underscores our strategy to gain significant market share across the African continent and become the Islamic core banking system vendor of choice throughout the region”.

This new win will serve as a platform for Path Solutions to expand its services into the growing African market. Last November, the new bank announced that it would open twenty branches all over the Kingdom in its first five years of business.

About Path Solutions

For over 25 years, Path Solutions has been engaged in the development and implementation of software solutions and services to address the growing needs of the Islamic banking sector. The company’s services include strategic consultancy, project management, system integration, data migration, version upgrades, training and support for its innovative suite of software solutions. Covering the needs of the Retail, Corporate, Wholesale, Investment, Islamic and Microfinance segments, Path Solutions provides modular and fully integrated software solutions in accordance with the Sharia.

Path Solutions’ success can be attributed to its multi-award winning Islamic core banking platform iMAL that serves and supports the world’s leading Islamic financial institutions across the globe. Another flagship product of Path Solutions is iSHRAQ, a web-based solution built using Microsoft .NET platform for Financing & Investment SMEs. The company provides cloud-ready and on premise software solutions with a robust set of capabilities to help Islamic financial institutions enhance their most distinctive operations.



More information on Path Solutions can be found here: www.path-solutions.com

About BTI Bank

BTI Bank is a participatory bank jointly created by the Moroccan banking group BMCE Bank Of Africa (“BBOA”) and the Bahraini Al Baraka Banking Group (“ABG”).

The new bank’s operations began in the last quarter of 2017. BTI Bank, which started with a capital of $40 million, aims to open 37 branches in Morocco in the first five years of operation. BBOA holds 51% stake in the new bank.

By introducing participatory banking, Morocco will be favorably positioned to become a hub of resilient and robust participatory finance in North Africa.

More information on BTI Bank can be found here: www.btibank.ma

