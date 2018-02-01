Passenger transportation Driver Permits soar by 45% in 2017: RTA

The Roads and Transport Authority – Nashwan Attaa’ee: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed that the number of permits issued to drivers of passenger transportation vehicles witnessed a remarkable increase in as much as 45% in 2017 compared to similar permits issued in 2016. Last year, 12,390 permits had been issued for practising passenger transportation occupation compared to 8,572 permits issued in 2016. Such permits comprise three types: School transport & female attendant permits, taxi & limo permits, and heavy bus permits.

“The total number of new permits issued to school transport and female attendant permits amounted to 3,170 permits in 2017. It reflects a 19% increase when compared to the number of similar permits issued in 2016, which amounted to 2,654 permits,” said Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, Director of Drivers Affairs, RTA’s Public Transport Agency. “Drivers of taxis and limousines were issued with 8,805 permits in 2017, which involves an increase of 49% of the number similar permits issued in 2016 amounting to 5,918 permits. Drivers of heavy buses have been issued with 415 permits,” noted Al Meer.