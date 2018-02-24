Paramount Hotels & Resorts Announces the Appointment of Alessandro Redaelli as Vice President of Operations
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Paramount Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Alessandro Redaelli as the Global Vice President of Operations and will be responsible for implementing strategies to increase value creation in the organization.
With diversified hospitality experience of more than 25 years, and extensive knowledge of luxury brands, Redaelli brings an in-depth and holistic understanding of the hospitality industry in the country. He began his career with InterContinental, and other world-class hospitality brands such as Concorde, Sheraton and Moevenpick in Europe and secured management positions serving as the Managing Director of Boscolo Hotels in Italy, and later as a General Manager of the Hotel de la Paix in Geneva. With a strong determination for success, he directed Kempinski Moscow and rebranded Kempinski Gelendzhik South of Russia driving them as some of the top, five-star properties in the market. He also served in the Gulf region as General Manager of the Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah as well as the Kempinski Emerald Palace the Palm Dubai.
Commenting on his appointment, Alessandro Redaelli said: “I am very pleased to be pursuing my career and starting a new chapter with Paramount Hotels & Resorts. I am motivated to join a company with a vision of implementing a major transformation in driving Paramount Hotels & Resorts as a major competitor in the hospitality market.”
About Paramount Hotels & Resorts:
PHR FZ-LLC, established and registered in Dubai in 2012, secured an exclusive, long-term agreement with Paramount Licensing Inc., the licensing division of Paramount Pictures Corporation, to establish a chain of Paramount-branded hotels, resorts and residences. While not an investor, Paramount oversees the creation of this exciting new hospitality concept. PHR FZ-LLC, headquartered in Dubai, is a luxury lifestyle hospitality company that celebrates the power of creativity in all its form – design, service, entertainment, technology, accommodation, cuisine, meetings & events and wellness and fitness, to meet the needs of the new creative spirits of discerning luxury travelers.
