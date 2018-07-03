Paper products in the digital age: Elcome automates production of paper charts
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – (Marine NewsWire) Elcome has completed a major investment in modernizing its paper nautical chart distribution processes to meet emerging market conditions while improving quality and customer service.
Based in Dubai, Elcome has been a United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO) ADMIRALTY agent since 1980 and is South East Asia’s largest supplier of nautical charts and publications. The company has upgraded its chart supply business to a print-on-demand model that provides faster response times for customer requests and eliminates the need for manual corrections.
Elcome’s digital printers produce charts directly from the UKHO ADMIRALTY cartographic database, providing immediate access to the full worldwide portfolio of charts on request. The full-scale printed charts meet the highest cartographic quality standards and are fully up-to-date when printed.
Elcome is also gearing up to convert existing and new customers to digital publications instead of printed ones, allowing a further reduction in inventory of paper stocks, Matvieiev added.
About Elcome International LLC
Founded in 1969, Elcome International LLC is a diversified turnkey solutions provider of marine electronics, electrical and safety systems for the world maritime industry. With its modern 100,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Dubai, Elcome has sales and support offices in United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Malaysia, as well as a subsidiary and associated companies in India. The Elcome Group (including associated companies) has over 500 employees, including over 200 factory-trained engineers and technicians. The company is certified to ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2004 and OHSAS 18001:2007 by DNV. Elcome is the authorized sales and service representative for many of the world’s major manufacturers of marine products and systems, and manufactures its own line of type-approved marine electrical switchboards under the ELSYS brand name. The company provides 24/7 shipboard installation, support, and flyaway service for navigation, communication, automation, and safety systems for over 800 vessels per month with a first-time fix-rate of 96 percent. Additionally, Elcome is South East Asia’s largest supplier of nautical charts and publications, both print and digital, and operates an FTA-approved training center and bridge simulator in Dubai for dynamic positioning and ECDIS courses.© Press Release 2018
