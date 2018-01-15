Pakistani Companies debut at Gulf Industry Fair 2018
Manama, Bahrain: The Commercial Section of Pakistan Embassy in Bahrain are facilitating the country’s first promotion at the Gulf Industry Fair 2018.
Gulf Industry Fair 2018, the Northern Gulf’s only event dedicated to promote industrialisation in the GCC, will take place from February 6th - 8th at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre under the patronage of HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.
The Pakistan presence at Gulf Industry Fair will be led by company representatives from 3 major companies in Pakistan, namely Solutions Engineering, National Project Managers and Fauji Cement Company.
Jubran Abdulrahman, Managing Director of HCE the organisers of Gulf Industry Fair commented “ The initiative of the Embassy of Pakistan to promote Pakistan’s industrial expertise is a practical outcome of the Ambassadors endeavours in promoting greater Bahrain-Pakistan bilateral trade across a variety of economic sectors. We welcome the representatives of Solutions Engineering, National Project Managers and Fauji Cement Company to the Gulf Industry Fair”
Supporting organizations for Gulf Industry Fair include, AHK Saudi Arabia, the German Saudi Arabian Liaison for Economic Affairs, PHD Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India , Bahrain Solar Association and the Bahrain Industrial Association.
-Ends-
