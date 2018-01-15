Pakistani Companies debut at Gulf Industry Fair 2018

Manama, Bahrain: The Commercial Section of Pakistan Embassy in Bahrain are facilitating the country’s first promotion at the Gulf Industry Fair 2018. Gulf Industry Fair 2018, the Northern Gulf’s only event dedicated to promote industrialisation in the GCC, will take place from February 6th - 8th at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre under the patronage of HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.



The Pakistan presence at Gulf Industry Fair will be led by company representatives from 3 major companies in Pakistan, namely Solutions Engineering, National Project Managers and Fauji Cement Company.

Javed Malik, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bahrain “Promoting the capabilities of Pakistan Industry and Commerce are at the forefront of the initiatives undertaken by the Embassy here in Bahrain. It is our honour to be part of Bahrain and the GCC’s leading industrial showcase to promote not only the companies represented but also the wider capabilities of Pakistan Engineering and Industrial expertise “ Jubran Abdulrahman, Managing Director of HCE the organisers of Gulf Industry Fair commented “ The initiative of the Embassy of Pakistan to promote Pakistan’s industrial expertise is a practical outcome of the Ambassadors endeavours in promoting greater Bahrain-Pakistan bilateral trade across a variety of economic sectors. We welcome the representatives of Solutions Engineering, National Project Managers and Fauji Cement Company to the Gulf Industry Fair”

