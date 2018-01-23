PRCO Dubaiappointed as GCC Public Relations Representatives for Rome Cavalieri, a Waldorf Astoria Resort

PRCO Dubai is delighted to announce its appointment as the GCC Public Relations representatives for Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Resort. The Rome Cavalieri opened its doors to international travellers in 1963 and has gained an enviable reputation as one of the Eternal City's leading hotels. Part of the prestigious, Waldorf Astoria brand, the Rome Cavalieri’s classic luxury is simply ‘one of a kind.’

Situated in a 15-acre private Mediterranean park perched atop the hill of Monte Mario and overlooking Rome and the Vatican City, the Rome Cavalieri is home to 345 spacious 42m² deluxe rooms with private balconies, 25 luxurious suites ranging from 80 to 450m² and Penthouse and Planetarium Suites that offer private 200m² terraces with hot tubs and breathtaking views of the Eternal City and St. Peter’s Basilica. Ensuring that the inside is just as beautiful as the outside, the prestigious hotel is home to a unique and star-studded private art collection, with masterpieces by the likes of Andy Warhol and Gianbattista Tiepolo. Suites are also adorned with works of art and sophisticated high-end furnishings, including Karl Lagerfeld sofas, rare 18th century antiques and Andy Warhol and Robert Indiana paintings.

