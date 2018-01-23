PRCO Dubaiappointed as GCC Public Relations Representatives for Rome Cavalieri, a Waldorf Astoria Resort
PRCO Dubai is delighted to announce its appointment as the GCC Public Relations representatives for Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Resort.
The Rome Cavalieri opened its doors to international travellers in 1963 and has gained an enviable reputation as one of the Eternal City's leading hotels. Part of the prestigious, Waldorf Astoria brand, the Rome Cavalieri’s classic luxury is simply ‘one of a kind.’
Ensuring that the inside is just as beautiful as the outside, the prestigious hotel is home to a unique and star-studded private art collection, with masterpieces by the likes of Andy Warhol and Gianbattista Tiepolo. Suites are also adorned with works of art and sophisticated high-end furnishings, including Karl Lagerfeld sofas, rare 18th century antiques and Andy Warhol and Robert Indiana paintings.
“We are excited to start this new chapter with PRCO Dubai and look forward to bringing the splendor and sophistication of our hotel to the GCC with their help,” says Alessandro Cabella, General Manager of the Rome Cavalieri.
