PAC Technologies establishes Headquarters at Dubai Industrial Park

Spanning an area of 73000 sq feet within DI , the new industrial landmark conforms to the Dubai Municipality green building mandate, hosting a well-integrated laboratory, R&D center, offices, and three production lines that will cater to the growing need of the export market for construction chemicals.

Dubai – UAE: – PAC Technologies LLC opened its new state-of-the-art headquarters at Dubai Industrial Park ( DI ), the industrial district within Dubai Wholesale City (DWSC), with a special inauguration ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Abdula Belhoul said: “I would like to congratulate PAC Technologies on their new manufacturing premises, and I warmly welcome them as a new member of the Dubai Industrial Park community.”

He added: “Small and medium enterprises are recognised worldwide for their vital importance in generating jobs, and instilling the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship in the economies. This important segment has been on the UAE government’s radar for a long time. It supports nationwide efforts to create economic diversity, and is in line with the government vision for the UAE’s post-oil economic growth. Dubai Industrial Park is an integral component in realizing the Dubai Industrial Strategy, and as a leading destination for industry, trade and logistics in the region, part of our mandate is to contribute to the realization of the UAE’s visions and plans to transform the economy into one that is driven by innovation.”

Nachef said: “Our new HQ is proof of our contribution to UAE leadership’s vision of facilitating and growing the industrial sector. With Expo 2020 coming soon and our strategic objective of expanding in the MENA region, Dubai Industrial Park was the strategic location to meet our current and potential market demands.”

PAC Technologies’ new home is fitted with filters, dust collectors and chemical equipment storage, which increase efficiency and comply to international standards for health and safety requirements. The new headquarters will offer dedicated leisure facilities for the PAC workforce.

PAC Technologies specializes in the trading and manufacturing of construction chemicals; the company supplied the market with high quality construction chemicals & green building products.

Having started as a greenfield company, PAC have manufactured some of the key products used in major projects across the region such as Barakah Nuclear Power Plant project in Abu Dhabi along with key projects in UAE and MENA region.

About Dubai Wholesale City

Dubai Wholesale City is the largest global market for wholesale products. The development will be a major hub for international wholesale trade. The project will also support vital sectors such as logistics, financial services, aviation, hospitality and business tourism.

Dubai Wholesale City spans over 550 million square feet encompassing the current location of Dubai Industrial City, which will become an integral part of Dubai Wholesale City.

The new project is just 10 minutes away from Al Maktoum Airport and Jebel Ali Port. Dubai Wholesale City comprises specialized integrated trading parks, international trade exhibition facility, Country Pavilions and e-commerce platform. It will focus on wholesale trade in a number of vital sectors including food, construction materials, electrical appliances, electronics, furniture and décor, machinery, equipment, wood, vehicles and spare parts, and textiles and clothing.

For additional information, please visit: www.dubaiwholesalecity.ae

