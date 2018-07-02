Oyster and Caviar treasures awaiting the guests and visitors of Banana Island Resort by Anantara

Doha, Qatar – Banana Island Resort by Anantara provide its guests and visitors during the month of July with the opportunity to relish their senses by discovering the treasures of fresh Oyster and fancy Caviar and a wide selection of seafood options at “Al Nahham” restaurant. “Al Nahham” the arabian style restaurant offers the resort’s guests and visitors the opportunity to try the finest Russian caviar alongside with the fresh Oyster on its perch overlooking and hanging over the Arabian gulf and enjoy with the unique atmosphere and spend an unparalleled experience in the leading resort in town.

To add a special touch in July, Banana Island Resort by Anantara extend the invitation for its guests and visitors to come and spend a full day filled with relaxation aiming to recharge the energy needed for the body and mind through its exclusive offer “a day in paradise” to experience the resort’s upscale special treatments specially designed to free up mental and physical stress for QR 650 per person during weekdays and QR 750 during weekends. The “a day in paradise” bouquet include a full body massage session for 60 session, the enjoyment of the resort’s facilities from Sauna, to the steam room and Jacuzzi, to the Ice fountain with free pool and beach access in addition to a QR 200 voucher per individual which can be redeemed at any of the resort’s multiple glamorous restaurants, and the luxury transport from and to the resort.

Advertisement