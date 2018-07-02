Oyster and Caviar treasures awaiting the guests and visitors of Banana Island Resort by Anantara
Doha, Qatar – Banana Island Resort by Anantara provide its guests and visitors during the month of July with the opportunity to relish their senses by discovering the treasures of fresh Oyster and fancy Caviar and a wide selection of seafood options at “Al Nahham” restaurant.
“Al Nahham” the arabian style restaurant offers the resort’s guests and visitors the opportunity to try the finest Russian caviar alongside with the fresh Oyster on its perch overlooking and hanging over the Arabian gulf and enjoy with the unique atmosphere and spend an unparalleled experience in the leading resort in town.
The “a day in paradise” bouquet include a full body massage session for 60 session, the enjoyment of the resort’s facilities from Sauna, to the steam room and Jacuzzi, to the Ice fountain with free pool and beach access in addition to a QR 200 voucher per individual which can be redeemed at any of the resort’s multiple glamorous restaurants, and the luxury transport from and to the resort.
For reservation or more information please contact 40405075 or www.doha.anantara.com© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.