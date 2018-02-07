Oxford Business Group launches 2018 publication on emirate

Dubai: Dubai’s far-reaching plans to carve an economic future built on innovation and forward-thinking ideas are explored in a new report just produced by the global research and consultancy firm Oxford Business Group (OBG) .

OBG’s publication also considers the positive impact that the huge initiative is set to have across the construction and real estate sectors, with heightened activity already evident in infrastructure, hotels, leisure and business facilities, transport projects, warehouses and homes.

The emirate’s industrial expansion, which has become more pressing due to lower global oil prices, is another focus. The Report: Dubai 2018 charts the latest developments at the emirate’s free trade zones, while also analysing the government’s plans to encourage public-private cooperation on several targeted projects.

In addition, OBG’s publication tracks the expansion under way at Dubai’s stock exchange, where ongoing innovation and efforts to expand investment offerings are helping to attract foreign backers.

The Report: Dubai 2018 contains a contribution from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, together with a detailed sector-by-sector guide for investors. It also features a wide range of contributions from other high-profile personalities, including: Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General, Executive Council of Dubai; Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, Chairperson, Dubai Healthcare City Authority; Essa Kazim, Chairman, Dubai Financial Market; Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority; and Aisha bin Bishr, Director-General, Smart Dubai Office.

Commenting after the launch, Oliver Cornock, OBG’s Editor-in-Chief and Managing Editor for the Middle East, said that with a well developed range of non-hydrocarbons activities long in place, Dubai was well positioned to steer its economy in a new direction.

“Our report indicates that government investment in infrastructure ahead of Expo 2020 is already benefiting the private sector,” he said. “Over time, we expect Dubai’s plans for building the city of the future through several strategic public initiatives to have far-reaching knock-on effects across the emirate and beyond, paving the way for a more sustainable growth path which is in tune with the UAE’s long-term development objectives.”

The Report: Dubai 2018 marks the culmination of more than six months of field research by a team of analysts from Oxford Business Group. The publication assesses trends and developments across the economy, including those in macroeconomics, infrastructure, banking and others. The Report: Dubai 2018 is available in print and online.



-Ends-

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and consultancy company with a presence in over 30 countries, from the Middle East, Africa and Asia to the Americas. A distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on many of the world’s fastest growing markets, OBG has offices in London, Berlin, Dubai and Istanbul, and a network of local bureaus across the countries in which we operate.

The Report: Dubai 2018 has been produced with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, HSBC and PwC.

Through its range of products, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sectoral developments, including banking, capital markets, tourism, energy, transport, industry and ICT. OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms: Economic News and Views, OBG Business Barometer - CEO Survey, Roundtables and conferences, Global Platform - exclusive video interviews, The Report publications and its Consultancy division.

