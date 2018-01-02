Over 50 experts share expertise on smart cities at 17th International Conference on Electronic Business in Dubai
Dubai: More than 50 electronic business experts from around the world, including leading scholars from China, recently attended the 17th International Conference on Electronic Business at the Novotel in Dubai, discussing the practices and issues related to smart cities which formed part of this year’s conference theme.
Supported by Dubai Tourism, the University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD) hosted the international conference, chaired by Dr Kathy Ning Shen, Associate Professor at UOWD and Dubai Congress Ambassador.
The first keynote speech was delivered by Professor Patrick Y.K. Chau, on ‘When Smart Cities meet Big Data – Research Opportunities and Challenges’. Professor Chau is the Padma and Hari Harilela Professor in Strategic Information Management at University of Hong Kong. He is also appointed as Chang Jiang Scholar by the Ministry of Education, the People's Republic of China and AIS Fellow by the Association for Information Systems.
Dr Eldon Y. Li, a university chair professor and former department chair of MIS at National Chengchi University, delivered the second keynote speech on ‘Multi-Level Research Design” which allows individual data with organisational differences to be included in one linear model by treating these differences as higher-level independent variables. In his presentation he highlighted why, when, and how to perform multilevel data analysis.
The conference provided academics and scholars with a platform to present their research papers related to smart cities and also included industry panel sessions, workshops and editor panels.
The research paper discussions covered relevant topics such as Big Data Applications, FinTech, Blockchain, Smart City, Design Science and E-Health. The participants also visited Smart Dubai to learn Smart Dubai's latest services and future plans including, Dubai Now, Dubai Pulse (Data Sharing portal), Dubai Blockchain Strategy, Rashid (Our Artificial Intelligence Platform), and Happiness Meter (Capturing citizen happiness levels).
