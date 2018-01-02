Over 50 experts share expertise on smart cities at 17th International Conference on Electronic Business in Dubai

Dubai: More than 50 electronic business experts from around the world, including leading scholars from China, recently attended the 17th International Conference on Electronic Business at the Novotel in Dubai, discussing the practices and issues related to smart cities which formed part of this year’s conference theme. Supported by Dubai Tourism, the University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD) hosted the international conference, chaired by Dr Kathy Ning Shen, Associate Professor at UOWD and Dubai Congress Ambassador.

“Information and communication technology (ICT) has profound impact on re-designing urban living, by transforming the connections among people, organisations, governments and communities. Smart city, as a relatively new concept and vision, is definitely a step into the direction of improving the efficiency of services and quality of life”, commented Dr Shen. The first keynote speech was delivered by Professor Patrick Y.K. Chau, on ‘When Smart Cities meet Big Data – Research Opportunities and Challenges’. Professor Chau is the Padma and Hari Harilela Professor in Strategic Information Management at University of Hong Kong. He is also appointed as Chang Jiang Scholar by the Ministry of Education, the People's Republic of China and AIS Fellow by the Association for Information Systems.

