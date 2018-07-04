Outstanding Healthcare for Outstanding Education

A first for the UAE, each school will have its own King’s College Hospital London medical centre, which will bring King’s world leading expertise and the best of British evidence-based healthcare to pupils and their families. A dedicated full time King’s nurse and part time family medicine consultant will offer unparalleled primary care as first point of call for any pupil with a medical need whilst at school. King’s will also hold regular awareness workshops and screenings for pupils and their families during term time to promote healthy living, habits and understanding.

Dubai: World-renowned schools; Brighton College and Dwight School will partner with equally world-renowned healthcare provider King’s College Hospital London, to provide outstanding healthcare to pupils at their new campus’ in Dubai.

Marco Longmore, Head Master, Brighton College Dubai said: “Pastoral care is of upmost importance at Brighton College, and this includes the health and wellbeing of our pupils. King’s College Hospital London will ensure that our pupils have the best access to medical care during their time at school.”

Dr. Gowri Ramanathan, Chief Medical Officer, at King’s in the UAE said: “We are passionate about providing world-class healthcare throughout the Emirates. A big part of that is increasing medical education and inspiring the younger population to think about their lifestyle and the choices they make. To this end, we are very excited to have the opportunity to engage with pupils and parents through our partnership with Brighton College Dubai and Dwight School Dubai. It is a great chance for us to share health awareness information and provide our expert staff who will be on hand to help care for any medical needs that the pupils, and their families, may face. Our patients, whether young or old, are treated with dignity, respect and confidence, and are our number one priority.”

Janecke Aarnaes, Head of School, Dwight School Dubai said: “We continue to support Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision to ensure that the UAE offers world-class education. Giving our students the best medical care and attention, will without a doubt contribute in making them feel safe and secure at school.”

Brighton College Dubai and Dwight School Dubai, will be located in Al Barsha South on an impressive 90,000 square-metre campus. Each school will be self-contained, each with state-of-the-art facilities. Brighton College will include; a spectacular auditorium; a black box performance space; stunning music and art facilities; a range of outstanding sporting facilities, including a 25m swimming pool, IAAF-standard running track, football pitches, tennis and basketball courts and a cricket/rugby field; as well as modern and attractive learning spaces designed to enhance pupils well-being, together with a Creative Learning Centre to enable teachers to deliver inspirational lessons using the latest educational technology. Dwight School Dubai facilities will include; a 25m pool, training pool, basketball courts, tennis and squash courts, a full soccer pitch, a 400-metre running track, auditorium and a mix of core academic, language, music, performing arts classrooms, specialist labs and innovation centres to house their Spark Tank program.

Brighton College Dubai and Dwight School Dubai will both open in September 2018.

For further information visit www.brightoncollegedubai.ae and www.dwightschooldubai.ae

About Brighton College Dubai

Established in 1845 and renowned for its heritage and tradition, Brighton College UK has achieved numerous recognitions and awards, including being recently named as the Most Forward-Thinking School in Britain in the 2017 Independent Schools' awards in The Week magazine. Brighton College Dubai will seek to emulate the phenomenal academic success of its two local branches, both of which have been found to be of the highest standards in external inspections; Brighton College Abu Dhabi achieved the best A Level results in Abu Dhabi in 2017, with students gaining university places at Harvard and Oxford whilst Brighton College Al Ain, reported the best GCSE results in Al Ain for 2017. www.brightoncollegedubai.ae

About Dwight School Dubai

Dwight School, renowned for its academically rigorous International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum, with campuses around the globe, will open its first Middle East school in Dubai, in September 2018. Founded in 1872, Dwight is proud to be recognized by the IB Organization as a world leader in international education.

Personalized learning is the hallmark of a Dwight education through which the school is recognized for igniting the spark of genius in every child. A unique Dwight feature is Quest, a learning support program designed over the past 25 years to bring Dwight’s promise of personalized learning to life for students with specific academic needs to promote their success. www.dwightschooldubai.ae

About King’s College Hospital London in the United Arab Emirates

The world-renowned British teaching hospital King’s College Hospital London, is now providing trusted patient care in the UAE after a joint venture with Al Tayer Group, Dubai Investments and UK-based Ashmore Group. King’s College Hospital London has two operational Medical Centres in the UAE; one Jumeirah that opened in September 2017 and the other in Abu Dhabi which has been operational since 2014. An additional Dubai-based Medical Centre will open in 2018, closely followed by the 100-bed King’s College Hospital Dubai expected to open in Q1 2019. The hospital will focus on four main specialties: Paediatrics, Endocrinology, Orthopaedics and Obstetrics and Gynaecology. For more information or to book an appointment please call +971 2 501 4000 (Abu Dhabi), +971 4 378 9555 (Dubai) or visitwww.kch.ae

About King’s College Hospital London

King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is one of the UK’s largest and busiest teaching hospitals, training over 900 dentists, 750 doctors and 300 nurses every year. The Trust is recognised in the UK for its leading position across a full range of capabilities and is also recognised internationally for its work in liver disease and transplantation, neurosciences, cardiac, haemato-oncology, stroke and major trauma. On 1 October 2013, King’s took over the running of the Princess Royal University Hospital in Bromley and Orpington Hospital, as well as some services at Beckenham Beacon and Queen Mary’s Hospital, Sidcup. The new enlarged organisation has over 10,500 staff and provides over 1 million patient contacts a year. 9,000 babies are delivered by our hospitals each year, and over 750 patients come to our Emergency Departments every day. For more information, please visit www.kch.nhs.uk.

Brighton College Dubai and Dwight School Dubai will open in September 2018, subject to building completion and final approval from the KHDA

