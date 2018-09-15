Oryx Rotana hosts 'Pinoy' Luncheon in honor of Filipinos
Doha, Qatar – Due to the Philippines being a melting pot of exciting and varied cuisines, and to give visitors as well as residents an opportunity to experience the country's rich fare, Oryx Rotana Doha, has launched the ‘Pinoy’ Lunch on September 8th at the renowned “Choices” restaurant.
The inauguration ceremony was graced by His Excellency, Mr. Alan L. Timbayan, Philippine Ambassador to the State of Qatar and Vice Consul Kristine Bautista. They were welcomed in the traditional Philippines culture over famous Filipino drinks “sago at gulaman” served by waitresses wearing folkloric dresses.
The Philippines and its warm people are known for their hospitality and the ‘Pinoy’ Lunch is an initiative by Oryx Rotana Doha to discover Philippines’ culture that is as vast and diverse as the cuisines on display. The exquisite menu for the gathering comprised of chef’s special delicacies keeping in mind the Filipino nationals’ tastes and their regional flavors.
Guests indulged in gastronomic delight with their friends and family over the weekends and made it a memorable and enriching experience. The restaurant ran special offers for the luncheon, which included Special “Barkada” promotion (group rate) Book for 10 pay for 9 and special pool rate of QAR 60 per person or QAR 200 for group of 4. Following the success of the event, the “Pinoy” fiesta will be held every Saturday at 12.30 pm.
On the sidelines of this event, Ghassan Dalal, General Manager of Oryx Rotana, Doha, stated:
“We are extremely thankful to His Excellency, Mr. Alan L. Timbayan, Philippine Ambassador to the State of Qatar, for being part of this special occasion and spending his precious time with us to make this event a successful affair. Additionally, we are very proud to introduce the Philipine gastronomy and its aromatic cuisine flavours to the country. “
Oryx Rotana, Doha is strategically located close to Hamad International Airport and just a few minutes away from city center, the palm-fringed corniche and Doha’s business district. With its alluring modern architecture and warm hospitality, the hotel creates the perfect ambience for business and leisure guests.
-Ends-
About Oryx Rotana
Strategically located near Hamad International Airport, and a few minutes away from Doha downtown and the business district, Oryx Rotana is an elegant, modern hotel outfitted with the latest technologies.
Ideal for business travellers, the hotel offers the best accommodation choices with 400 deluxe rooms and suites that combine charming décor with state-of-the-art amenities.
Offering first-rate facilities and services underpinned by advanced technology to meet all business requirements, Oryx Rotana has nine meeting halls, fitted with the latest audio-visual equipment and managed by a multilingual event management team ready to offer all possible help and answer all enquiries related to hosting business meetings and events.
Oryx Rotana is also home to a selection of refined restaurants that cater to all tastes and combine luxury with the best international cuisines. The hotel also offers the Jazz Club restaurants and The Cellar bar with its vintage wines and Mediterranean Tapas.
For recreation and fitness, Oryx Rotana’s Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club offers superb facilities including a fully equipped gymnasium supervised by highly qualified trainers, sauna, steam bath, Jacuzzi, massage, and thermally-controlled, open air pools.
For media enquiries:
Kamal Nasrallah
YaHala PR
Tel: +974 6656 2779
