Orthopedics Arab Board Examination at LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital
BEIRUT: For the third year, LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital was honored to host the Orthopedics Arab Board examination on June 30th and July 1st, 2018. This successful event was made possible through the persistence of Dr. Johnny Abdelnour, head of the Orthopedic Arab Board Committee, along with Dr. Chahine Assi the head of Orthopedics Division at LAU Medical Center- Rizk Hospital.
For the occasion, LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital hosted 11 regional and 11 local examiners as well as 93 candidates for the Arab Board certification in Orthopedics, coming from different Arab countries: Oman, Qatar, Iraq, Syria, Emirates, Egypt, Soudan and Yaman. The exam consisted on OSCE exam, Long cases discussion, Pathology exam and short cases discussion.
LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital is a leading academic medical facility that serves as the primary teaching hospital for LAU's schools of Medicine, Nursing, and Pharmacy.
LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital is renown in the community for its long tradition of fostering excellent health through caring about the well-being of each of its patients. Keeping the best of its traditions, LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital has evolved since its beginnings in 1925 to become one of the leading hubs for comprehensive patient services.
Under the stewardship of physicians who are often leaders in their respective fields, LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital continues to set the highest community standards in ethics and patient safety.
LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital is committed to continuing to build on its excellence in patient care, clinical outcomes, teaching, and scholarship by investing in human resources as well as cutting-edge technology.
