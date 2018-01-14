Ooredoo's Home Broadband Expansion Provides 77,000 Homes with Superfast Fibre Home Broadband
Muscat, Oman
Ooredoo continues to work hard to ensure customers’ internet experiences are both enhanced and enjoyable, with the expansion of their Superfast Fibre in 2017. The highly anticipated expansion provided 77,000 homes across the Muscat region with the opportunity to upgrade to state of the art, Superfast Fibre Home Broadband from the existing Fast Home Broadband.
Fast Internet customers in Seeb, Baswhar and Mutrah wilayats are now able to enjoy Ooredoo’s Superfast Fibre Home Broadband network. Furthermore, Fast internet service areas have increased in regions such as Batinah, Muscat, Dakhliyah, Sharqiyah and Dhofar with a total of 170 LTE home broadband sites established in 2017, allowing customers to enjoy fast and reliable internet services to their homes.
A selection of affordable data plans are on offer to cater to the different uses and needs of customers. Contract Superfast Fibre plans start from an affordable OMR 28 and includes connection to a fast, uninterrupted and buffer-free internet, as well as unlimited fixed Ooredoo minutes. All plans speeds range between 20 Mbps to 1 Gbps on a 12 month contract.
-Ends-
About Ooredoo
Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG (“Ooredoo”) was founded and registered in the Sultanate of Oman in December 2004. It launched its service in March 2005 as the challenger mobile operator in Oman, originally operating under the name Nawras. The Company was awarded the second fixed licence in Oman in 2009, and launched its international gateway in April 2010, its corporate fixed and broadband services in May 2010, and its residential fixed and broadband services in June 2010. Since 2010, Ooredoo has been an integrated services telecommunications operator and is currently serving over 3 million customers across the Sultanate. Following a successful IPO on 1 November 2010, Ooredoo is listed on the Muscat Stock Market (MSM) under the “ORDS” ticker. Ooredoo is majority owned by Ooredoo Q.S.C. and also has a number of significant Omani shareholders which ensures that the company is strongly integrated into the Omani society. Ooredoo has won a number of awards including Jury’s Distinction Award for Customer Service Excellence in the telecom sector 2013, Leading Telecommunications Company at the Arab Achievement Awards 2013, Best Operator Network at the Telecoms World Middle East 2013 Awards, the CommsMEA award for Middle East Mobile Operator of the Year 2015 and Best Telecommunications Company at the Arab Achievement Awards, 2016.
Twitter: @OoredooOman
Facebook: www.facebook.com/OoredooOman
Instagram: @OoredooOman
YouTube: www.youtube.com/OoredooOman
Snapchat: Ooredoo_Oman
About Ooredoo Group
Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.
Ooredoo served 138 million customers and generated revenues of USD 8.9 billion as of 31 December 2016. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.
Twitter: @Ooredoo
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ooredoogroup
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/ooredoo
YouTube: www.youtube.com/ooredoogroup
For further information please contact:
Emily Shotter
Department Head - Public Relations & Internal Communications
e-mail: emily.shotter@ooredoo.om
+968 9510 8302
Sudipta Dasgupta
TRACCS Public Relations
e-mail: Sudipta.Dasgubta@traccs.net
+968 94558787